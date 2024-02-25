The Killers of The Flower Moon Actress Lily Gladstone has clinched the SAG Awards 2024 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a leading role category.

Lily Gladstone wins Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in The Killers of The Flower Moon

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 which was held on Saturday in Los Angeles announced Lily Gladstone as the winner among Annette Bening for Nyad, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Margot Robbie for Barbie, and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

Lily Gladstone began her speech in English before speaking her native Blackfoot language briefly, "My friends, fellow actors, I feel good in what you have done — what you do," she continued, "This has been a hard year for all of us. Those in this room, those not in this room, I'm so proud that we have gotten here in solidarity with all of our other unions."

"It's truly a gift that we get to do this for a living. That's the win. It was getting to be here, it was getting to be on set. It was getting to tell stories," she continued, in part. "It's so easy to distance ourselves. It's so easy to close off, to stop feeling, and we all bravely keep feeling, and that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows; it brings visibility."

"Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice have a story that needs to be heard, thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other."