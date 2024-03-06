How To Watch 96th Academy Awards Online? Streaming Details And More Explored Ahead Of Oscars 2024

The Oscar Awards are just around the corner, as the celebrities anticipate who will be lifting the trophies. The Academy Awards will open their gates on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will commence at 7 PM ET, while the red carpet and pre-ceremony activities will take place at 6:30 PM ET.

Those who wish to enjoy the award show from the comfort of their homes could tune in to ABC cable at around the same time to stream live. For streaming the ceremony without cable, the fans could switch to a service platform such as Hulu+ Live Stream, Fubo, DirecTV, or Sling. The ceremony will be available live to watch on the OTT platforms. For the audience in India, the award night will stream at 4:30 AM IST on Monday, March 11.

Who All Are Nominated For Oscars 2024?

Oppenheimer is leading at the Academy Awards with 13 nominations, where it competes with some noble movies like Barbie, Poor Things, Maestro, and Killers of the Flower Moon, among others. Nolan’s film has aced all of the award shows held before the Oscars, including the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and SAGs.

Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, too, come closer to Oppenheimer. At the same time, Barbie views fewer chances at the ceremony, with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig being snubbed from the nominations. Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest, The Holdovers, and Past Lives are also on the list of nominations.

Who Is Going To Host The Academy Awards?

Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as the host of the award ceremony. It will be the fourth time Kimmel will take center stage at the Oscars. Talking about the pressure that builds up while hosting, the TV host shared, “It’s a lot like taking a plane trip.”

Jimmy said, “You don’t think too much about it if it went well. If it was terrible, you tell everyone you know about it—the turbulence, the delay, how long you had to sit in the airport waiting.”

The comedian added, “We just want a flight that’s on time and cocktails are served and nobody throws up.”

Performances At The Oscars 2024

Oscars 2024 will see live performances from celebrities before Best Original Song winners will be announced. Ryan Gosling, who is also nominated for his movie Barbie, will be seen shaking a leg on I’m Just Ken alongside Mark Ronson, while Billie Eilish will perform What I Was Made From.

In addition, Jon Batiste will sing It Never Went Away from his documentary American Symphony; Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon; and Becky G will perform The Fire Inside from Flaming Hot.

