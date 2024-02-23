KOTFM Star Lily Gladstone Feels Her Oscar Dress Is 'Museum Worthy'? Here’s What Actress Teased

The Killers of the Flower Moon actress is on to something! As she attends the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards in her elegant red attire, the actress also drops Easter eggs on her outfit for the Oscars. As fans are excited to see what indigenous-modern combination the 37-year-old brings in, Lily’s hint at her Oscars outfit has made people excited already. What is it all about? Find details inside.

Why did Lily Gladstone call her Oscar dress ‘museum worthy’?

ALSO READ: Lily Gladstone creates history at Golden Globes 2024 with Best Actress win; Everything to know about the actress

The Scalped actress attended the Costume Designers Guild Awards, wearing an elegant red piece. She is also getting ready for the Academy Awards in March 2024. In an interview with People, the Certain Women actress said that her attire will “definitely” be a “showstopper.” The event was happening at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles where Lily mentioned that her outfit would be “museum-worthy.”

The actress with a strong Siksika Isapi and Niimiipuu heritage will be the first Native American actress to be nominated under the best actress category for Killers of the Flower Moon. She has been appreciated by the Oscars for her stellar act as Mollie Burkhart in the Martin Scorsese film. Lily Gladstone is the fourth indigenous actress to receive an Oscar nomination under the Best Actress category. Commenting on her outfit, the Unknown Country actress said, "It's going to be just ongoing proof that Indigenous design belongs on red carpets with luxury fashion in a very centerpiece kind of way. I'm excited.”

Advertisement

What did Lily Gladstone say about her outfit at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards?

Lily Gladstone is happy about her bold, red outfit. In an interview with People, the First Cow actress said, "Valentino made it custom for me. It was one of the several options that we've had this whole season and it felt like tonight, being here amongst costume designers, it was time to bust out something that was really stunning structurally, texturally, that's made a big, bold statement.”

The Walking Out actress also added, "And the color red, wearing it campaigning this film, particularly, it's the color of visibility for Missing, Murdered Indigenous Relatives, which is kind of the heart of the arc that my character has.” Lily also adds to wrap up, "Even though that story was 100 years ago, it wasn't a new story then, and it's still not a new story now. It's an epidemic that continues. So getting to wear red increases our visibility. It's done in solidarity with Missing, Murdered Indigenous Relatives, and lovingly crafted by Valentino, who have just been with me since the very beginning.”

While everyone is floored by Lily’s new Red outfit and eagerly awaits her Oscars look, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: How Did Leonardo DiCaprio React To Lily Gladstone's Oscar Nomination? Actress Reveals