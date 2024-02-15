BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Date, Time, Location, How To Stream Online and More

The BAFTA Awards are all set to bring back the bling on the screens. With the golden masked awards ready to be handed out, celebrities highly anticipate the celebrations to unfold. The nominations were released a month ago, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer bagging the most of them. Besides that, Doctor Who star David Tennant will take center stage by hosting the award night.

The curtains of BAFTA will be raised at London’s Royal Festival Hall this year. Know everything about how to enjoy a glamorous night in the comfort of your home.

Where To Stream BAFTA 2024?

The ceremony will be streamed live on BBC One for viewers in the United Kingdom from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday (February 18), while viewers out of England will be able to watch the award show on BritBox International. For the first time in BAFTA history, the big four categories will not be streamed live; instead, they will be shown along with other nominations during the two-hour delayed broadcast. The three-hour show will actually only have 120 minutes of running time for the broadcast.

The award stream will be followed after the red carpet by the presenters Clara Amfo, Alex Zane, and Zainab Jiwa. Those looking forward to following up on the pre-awards can follow the BAFTA Awards’ handles on social media platforms for updates.

David Tennant On Hosting BAFTA 2024

David Tennant will present BAFTA 2024. Tennant revealed to Variety that he was too excited to host the night. He said, “I am excited! But I’m a bit bewildered. I don’t know what to expect if I’m honest with you. The whole thing just feels like one of those experiences you say “yes” to because it would be churlish not to. But what an amazing thing to be asked to do! What a privilege.”

The Doctor Who actor will follow presenters Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, who took the stage last year.

What Does The BAFTA Director Have To Say About The Broadcast Changes?

Commenting on a new broadcast schedule this year, Emma Baehr disclosed to Variety about bringing changes to the show’s structure. She said, “Every year, we look at the show differently. We’ve tried lots of different things. Last year, we went live... We’re not going to be doing that this year. We tried it. It was good at the time, but it didn’t add any more than what we needed.”

Nominations At BAFTA 2024

The nominations for the big night were out a month ago, and Oppenheimer led the race with 13 nominations this year, followed by Poor Things at 11. Killers of the Flower Moon and The Holdovers also have significant chances to get their hands on the Golden Masked Awards.

As per tradition, BAFTA will be honoring a celeb with its Rising Star crown. This year, Ayo Edibiri and Jacob Elordi might blaze the trail. The stars and the fans are highly looking forward to the night of film celebrations.

