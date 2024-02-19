BAFTAs 2024: 10 Films That Had Zero Wins Despite Multiple Nominations

While Oppenheimer and Poor Things scored the most trophies at the BAFTA Awards, there were movies like Maestro and Killers of the Flower Moon that did not get their hands on the awards, despite having multiple nominations across various categories. Here is a look at 10 films that missed the chance at winning.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, despite being critically acclaimed, missed its chances at BAFTA 2024. The film had 7 nominations at the ceremony, the masterpiece lost most of its awards to Oppenheimer. Cooper will yet again fight its battle against Nolan at the Academy Awards.

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio impressed his fans with his acting in Killers of the Flower Moon; however, it seems like he failed to impress the BAFTA jury. With 11 nominations at the BAFTAs, the movie could not pick up a single award.

Barbie

It was not all glamorous for Barbie on BAFTA night. Greta Gerwig’s movie, being the ultimate summer blockbuster, could not win any awards on Sunday night. The film had 5 nominations at the ceremony but lost most of them to Oppenheimer and Poor Things. While Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig are snubbed from the Oscars, the movie could still look forward to the wins.

All Of Us Strangers

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal came together to tell a beautiful story that was loved by the audience. The movie deserved much more recognition than it did. While the fans were anticipating the film to bag at least one award at the BAFTAs, to their dismay, Andrew Haigh’s movie could not get on the stage to pick up any award at all.

Saltburn

While Saltburn got a special mention at one of its performances at BAFTAs, it could not win any awards at the award show. While having 5 nominations across the categories, the 2023 film lost its awards to the major 2, on Sunday night.

The Color Purple

The adapted version of the 1985 movie, The Color Purple, saw some brilliant performances. The film was quite adored by the audiences but could not find a spot among the winners’ list at BAFTAs 2024. The film had 2 nominations this year.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One received 2 nominations at the BAFTAs this year, but the Tom Cruise starrer could not lift up the trophy at the award show. The film will, however, look forward to the Oscars, as it is on the list of nominations for this year.

Spiderman: Across The Spider Verse

Leading 2 nominations at the BAFTA Awards, Spiderman: Across the Spider Verse did not make it to the winning position. It lost in the Animated movie category to The Boy and the Heron, while for the original score, Oppenheimer bagged the award.

Rye Lane

Rye Lane falls into the category of one of the best rom coms ever made but did not fall into the winner category at the BAFTA Awards. The movie is a visual treat to watch. The movie is, however, snubbed from the Oscars as well.

Napoleon

Joaquin Phoenix has played the role of Napoleon with utmost sincerity. The movie had managed to grab 4 nominations at the BAFTA Awards but couldn’t win in any category. The drama set in the past is highly regarded by its audience. The film will be looking at the Oscars, with 3 nominations at the show.

