What Did Christi Lukasiak Do? Find Out Amid Dance Moms Alum's Arrest Report

Christi Lukasiak, a former Dance Moms star, was arrested last month. It took place in Pennsylvania’s Westmoreland County on June 27th, and Lukasiak was subsequently booked by the Murrysville Police Department, as reported by Page Six. Preliminary hearings are reportedly scheduled for August 13.

Why was Dance Moms alum Christi Lukasiak arrested?

Reportedly, Christi Lukasiak was arrested on DUI charges after her car crashed into a tree. TMZ reported that the 47-year-old reality star was driving when her car hit a tree, causing a telephone pole to hang dangerously above it. Responding authorities at the scene described intoxicated symptoms like bloodshot eyes, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol coming from Lukasiak’s mouth.

In addition, she had reportedly confessed to having drunk two glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel. She agreed to take a preliminary breath test (PBT), which tested positive for alcohol content. Besides this, she was asked to undertake field sobriety tests (FSTs) that she failed, thereby suggesting that she could not safely drive any vehicle, according to law enforcement.

Christi Lukasiak starred in the first four seasons of Dance Moms with her daughter, Chloé Lukasiak

Dance Moms made Lukasiak and her 23-year-old daughter Chloé famous as they showcased Abby Lee Miller’s dance studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They starred together in its premiere four seasons when it premiered in 2011 before leaving it in the season four wrap-up period in 2014.

Following their exit, they made a brief appearance during season seven and later returned in May for Dance Moms: The Reunion and Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns. Chloe said to Buzzfeed that she wanted to be able to just go and speak her mind and address some of the issues that they never got to talk about before.

For her, returning to the show truly felt like closing the book on Dance Moms, which gave her the closure to move on. She said she wanted to "kind of leave Chloé from ‘Dance Moms’ in the past and go forward" as her own "individual self." As for Christi, she mentioned that she still communicates with other moms from the show via a group chat.

