What Did Sarayu Blue Say About Working With Nicole Kidman? Expats Star Shares Experience

Sarayu Blue has had nothing but praise for her Expats co-star Nicole Kidman. In multiple interviews promoting the new Amazon Prime series, Blue spoke about the fun and collaborative experience she had working with the Oscar-winning actress. Expats tells the story of a tight-knit American community living in Hong Kong, and Blue says Kidman's commitment to her character and leadership on set made the challenging shoot a pleasure.

According to Blue, Kidman brought a lively, playful energy to the set each day despite the heavy subject matter of the series. "Nicole has such a fun, energetic personality. Even when we were filming really dramatic or emotional scenes, she found a way to keep things light between takes," the actress told People. "It made those difficult scenes much easier to dive into emotionally when we could step back and laugh for a few minutes," said Blue adding that Kidman led by example with her work ethic and dedication to her character, which inspired the whole cast and crew.

On-Screen Chemistry

In her scenes opposite Kidman, the 48-year-old said their chemistry was "palpable" from the beginning. "We connected immediately in our first read-through. There's a natural rhythm when you work with someone you vibe with," she told Filmfare. Several intense arguments between their characters required Blue and Kidman to really go toe-to-toe emotionally. But the actress revealed that Kidman made her feel completely supported, "She would check in afterwards to make sure I was okay. Her care and concern for her scene partners is really special."

In an interview with The Cut , Blue recalled one explosive fight scene in particular. "We were both just going for it. The emotions were running so high, I think I even accidentally slapped Nicole at one point!" she said with a laugh adding, "But she just rolled with it and used it to make the scene even more raw and real. It was really powerful to feel her fully committed like that." The actress also praised Kidman's ability to "turn it on and off" between takes, saying she made even the most heavy scenes feel lighter with her humor.

The intense fight scenes were emotionally draining but important for developing the complex relationship between their characters, Sarayu Blue explained. As former best friends whose lives had drifted apart, there was deep-seated history fueling their arguments. Blue said she and Kidman spent time privately discussing their characters' backstories to fully understand where they were coming from emotionally. This preparation allowed them to authentically portray the raw emotions bubbling under the surface.

A Collaborative Leader

All of the prep work paid off, with critics raving about the natural chemistry and commitment between Blue and Kidman. But she says Kidman's best quality was her willingness to collaborate. "She was totally open to suggestions from the whole cast and crew. There was no ego with Nicole - only a desire to serve the story," Blue told Deadline. This inclusive leadership style helped elevate Expats as a true ensemble piece. She calls Kidman "a dream to work with" and feels lucky for the experience.

In a YouTube interview with Entertainment Weekly , Blue further delved into Kidman's collaborative spirit, "Even between takes when we were blocking a scene, Nicole would be like 'Okay, let's try it this way. Or what if we did this?' She really welcomed input to help make the scene as rich as possible.” Kidman also gave generously of her time, meeting regularly with Blue and the other cast members outside of filming to run lines and discuss character development.

By all accounts, Nicole Kidman was the consummate professional and leader on the set of Expats. Her commitment to her role, willingness to collaborate, and ability to keep things light made what could have been a difficult shoot a very positive experience, according to her co-star Sarayu Blue. Both actresses' nuanced portrayals of complex female relationships are drawing major acclaim. Fans can now see for themselves on Amazon Prime why Kidman is beloved by her fellow actors and crew members for her talent, work ethic, and caring spirit.

