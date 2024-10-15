What Happened To Darius Rucker? Concert Incident Explored As Country Star Jokes About Being 'Old As F---'

Darius Rucker is not stopping us from grooving to his awesome beats and music; however, the Wagon Wheel artist recently made a joke about his age during a live performance.

As Darius Rucker and his band, Hootie and the Blowfish, were delivering a mind-blowing performance at the annual Riverfront Revival in Charleston, S.C., on October 12, 2024, the artist tumbled on stage and his body hit the floor, following the slip.

However, the highly acclaimed artist did not let that stop him from singing while also handling that moment, being mindful and not letting it stop the already dazzling show.

The incident happened when Rucker was performing his song Alright, which he had released under his own name and not that of the bands, back in 2008.

Following this embarrassing moment on stage, the Don't Think I Don't Think About It artist then joked, "I'm old as f***."

The highly cherished singer then even went on to add that although the act had been doing shows all summer, in many cities, he had not fallen even once.

“But I busted my a** in my hometown," the It Won't Be Like This for Long singer mentioned while talking to the audience.

It was back in the year 2022, since the time Darius Rucker and his act Hootie and the Blowfish had begun to organize the Riverfront Revival music festival. The event takes place in Rucker's hometown of Charleston.

Since its inception, the act has been headlining this festival each year. Meanwhile, during this edition they were joined by country as well as rock & roll artists such as The Revivalists and Collective Soul, along with Hailey Whitters and Jamey Johnson.

The earrings from the festival are provided to the Medical University of South Carolina's Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. Back in the month of May this year, Rucker had released a memoir called Life's Too Short.

During the days he was promoting his memoir, the Only Wanna Be with You artist had even spoken of Beyonce’s 27-track country album, Cowboy Carter.

While appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the artist mentioned, "I can't express enough how big what she did was because she brought so many eyes to the genre.”

Darius Rucker was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.

