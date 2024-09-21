What Did Darius Rucker Do? All We Know As Country Star Is Sentenced To Probation

Darius Rucker has recently been placed on probation after a no-contest plea to drug charges, which he is seeking to leave in his past. This followed the arrest of the 58-year-old country singer in February 2024, which was related to a traffic stop in 2023.

On the 10th of September, Rucker was reported by WKRN to be in a Williamson County, Tennessee, courtroom to enter a no-contest plea on one charge of possession of a controlled substance. Thus, Rucker spent 11 months and 29 days doing jail time and rather spend it on a pro bond. If he makes it to the end of the probation, he will have the charge cleared, as reported by Penn Live.

The singer of Wagon Wheel hit the headlines after his arrest in February 2024 over a violation of the vehicle registration charge as stated in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. He was released after paying a bond of 10,500 USD. As per TMZ, the authorities found marijuana and psilocin in his car. Though recreational marijuana has been made legal in 24 states, Tennessee is not one of them.

Rucker’s lawyers expressed their gratitude about the case's outcome and thanked the judge and the district attorney for their thoughtfulness. They even credited the local police with a level of professionalism that was unprecedented. This made him concentrate on the requirements given to him during probation and made him successfully move ahead.

Rucker's lawyers stated to WKRN, "We want to thank and commend the members of the Franklin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department for the respectful and professional manner in which they treated Darius during this process. Darius looks forward to working through this probationary period and putting this all behind him."

Advertisement

While currently on tour with Hootie and the Blowfish, Rucker spoke about the incident to People. Rucker noted his surprise in finding out that there was a warrant for his arrest after the traffic stop in February 2023. He had also confessed to keeping weed and shrooms in the car.

At that time, the singer was not charged but an arrest warrant was issued in December 2023. Darius Rucker turned himself in voluntarily in February 2024.

ALSO READ: Darius Rucker Says Morgan Wallen Has 'Become a Better Person' Since Racial Slur Controversy