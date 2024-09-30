What Happened To Johnny Van Zant's Daughter? All We Know As Lynyrd Skynyrd Frontman Asks Fans To 'Say A Prayer'

Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant recently reached out to his fans, asking them to have his youngest daughter and his family in their prayers. “Say a prayer,” the musician stated as he also revealed that his child was diagnosed with a health scare.

Taking to social media, the Simple Man artist stated that the doctors had discovered a mass on his daughter Taylor’s brain after treating her in an emergency room. The treatment that was given to her was after Taylor was feeling a numbing sensation on her right side, the vocalist revealed.

In his post that was uploaded on both Facebook and Instagram, the Free Bird singer stated to his followers that a mass on Taylor’s brain was found after a CAT scan and emergency room visit.

He continued to say that some part of “it was bleeding,” which actually led to a numbing sensation.

"Saying this, we've had her with a great neurology team, a group of doctors, and they don't think its the C-word, so that's a good thing," Van Zant updated his fans with.

As he requested the ones who have always appreciated his talent to keep praying for Taylor and the family, the Ballad of Curtis Loew artist even stated that the efforts by his fans would be appreciated a lot by him.

"But they're still doing a lot of testing, and we're not out of the woods yet,” Van Zant stated, adding that the family is in a much better place than what they have been through in the last few days.

Recently, the band canceled their set in Alaska and also their four further performances in Utah, Colorado, as well as New Mexico, following a health scare of Taylor. This was because Van Zant had left the tour to give time to his family and his daughter, while she was going through many tests, “diagnosis and treatment."

While the frontman spoke of his daughter, he even asked the fans of Lynyrd Skynyrd to also pray for the act's bus driver, Brad Gibson. As per Van Zant, he had been hospitalized and was in ICU following a horrible scooter accident, while Gibson was on his way to get a card for the frontman’s family.

Ending his video, the Call Me The Breeze singer then also told his followers to “always look up.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd was set to perform on September 29, 2024, in Albuquerque, N.M.

