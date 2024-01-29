What Happened To Morrissey? Find Out As Singer Cancels His California Shows

Steven Morrissey, born on May 22, 1959, is an English singer and songwriter known for his role as the frontman and lyricist of the rock band The Smiths from 1982 to 1987. Morrissey's music features a distinctive baritone voice and themes of emotional isolation, sexual longing, self-deprecating humor, and anti-establishment stances.

Recently, the singer has been treated for physical exhaustion after canceling a string of concerts. His tour manager said he has also been told to rest for two weeks. The former Smiths frontman had been due to play at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Friday and at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Morrissey is being treated for physical exhaustion after canceling several dates on his current tour. His tour manager said on Saturday he had been told to rest for two weeks. “Morrissey is receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion. He has been ordered to rest and will remain in Zurich,” said a post on the singer’s Instagram page, attributed to tour manager Donnie.

The former Smiths frontman has canceled two gigs, which were to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album You Are The Quarry, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim and Kia Forum, respectively. Both venues said the gigs had been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. The singer is on his "40 years of Morrissey" tour, but according to his website morrissey-solo.com, all of his tour dates in February have also been canceled.

The band She Wants Revenge, who was due to support Morrissey at the California shows, said they were genuinely saddened and that although they were frustrated and deeply disappointed, they were not terribly surprised. "We all knew this was a possibility, we just hoped it would play out different this time," the band said.

Morrissey claimed he'd been deleted from essence and history of The Smiths

Morrissey has claimed that he has been deleted from the essence and history of The Smiths in a post. Taking to his official website, Morrissey Central, on January 11, he defended his role in his former band amid numerous reports that, according to him, the band has downplayed his contributions.

"There is also an obvious media shift to delete me from being the central essence of The Smiths," he began, "but this cannot work because I invented the group name, the song-titles, the album titles, the artwork, the vocal melodies, and all of the lyrical sentiments came from my heart. And so it's a bit like saying Mick Jagger had nothing to do with the Stones," he said.

Morrissey continued, "Several news sites now claim that the initial meeting at Rough Trade Records was with 'Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke,' even though Andy wasn't even a committed band member at that point. The meeting, of course, was Morrissey and Marr."

He further added, "Even Geoff Travis has now suddenly decided that he 'can't remember who was with Johnny,' even though Geoff looked me squarely in the eye on that very day and said 'we'd like to release 'Hand In Glove' immediately,' and he then more importantly said to me that his name was Geoff with a G, not Jeff with a J. The hounds are snapping!"

Morrissey concluded the post: "Hand in glove, I stake my claim! I'll fight to the last breath!"

Steven Patrick Morrissey, who rarely gives press interviews, uses his Morrissey Central site regularly to share his thoughts, post tributes, mark certain anniversaries, and more.

