What Happened When NSYNC Alum Lance Bass Came Out Of The Closet In 2006? Singer Says 'I Lost Everything'

In 2006, NSYNC’s beloved singer Lance Bass came out as gay, to everyone’s surprise, but he hit a major career bump over this revelation. On December 5, Bass appeared on the Politickin’ podcast and revealed that he was attached to a huge CW pilot but got kicked out because of his sexuality, which was unveiled in that year’s People magazine cover story.

“I had a sitcom with The CW at the time, and we were about to shoot the pilot, and this came out, and they were like, ‘We can’t do the show anymore,” the singer revealed. The producers wanted him to be believable as a straight man.

He further told podcast hosts Gavin Newsom and Doug Hendrickson that almost every director who knew him subtly hinted that they couldn’t cast him because they were unable to look past his sexual orientation.

“You’re too famous for being gay now that they can’t look at you as anything other than that.’ So, I lost everything,” Bass added. The NSYNC alum admitted that even his agents faced the same issues and eventually “fell off.” So, at that point, he had to completely “restart and rebrand” himself.

The Bye Bye Bye singer acknowledged that his career drastically changed after he came out of the closet. “It was definitely a career killer. But, not too long after that, I just saw a lot of success stories in entertainment, and I love that,” he said, adding that today’s generation has evolved in acceptance and respect for individuality.

Thanks to that change, Bass was approached by several directors in recent years who had previously shunned him for being gay, something he finds “funny” and “ironic.” But he claims to be someone who doesn’t hold grudges.

“I’m very understanding — I get it, business is business is business. It sucks, but I never can hold grudges,” he added. During the interview, he also reflected on being closeted while experiencing peak fame as one of the biggest boy bands of the 90s and 2000s.

Bass revealed that he had always known about his sexuality but made peace with the fact that he might have to hide it for the rest of his life.