What is Antony Starr's Net Worth? Find Out Everything You Need to Know About The Boys' Star

Though Antony Starr is best known for one role, the actor has had numerous notable roles that have contributed to his net worth. Starr made his acting debut in 1995 when he played Mesas in an episode of Xena: Warrior Princess. A year later, he played another character named David on the show. From 2001 to 2003, he played Todd Van der Velter in the New Zealand series Mercy Peak. After that, he began playing larger roles, mostly in his native country.

Starr appeared in Without a Paddle in 2004 and in Outrageous Fortune a year later as twins Jethro and Van West. It is only after being cast as the sadistic superhero Homelander in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys that Antony Starr gained wider attention for the many other roles he has appeared in throughout his career. It is this role that has elevated Starr to a new level of fame, suggesting great things to come for him in the future. There is no sign that Starr is currently in a romantic relationship but he does have a substantial net worth.

What is Antony Starr's net worth?

As of July 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Antony Starr has a net worth of $2 million. Although it's not as much as Homelander gets paid in The Boys lore, it's still a substantial sum. Most of Starr's fortune has likely come from his role as Homelander in The Boys, but it hasn't been confirmed. It is worth noting that Starr had worked in film and television for about 25 years before The Boys, and if he spent his money wisely, he likely had a healthy net worth even before he became one of the show's most important characters. Antony Starr's most notable roles include:

Outrageous Fortune - Jethro and Van West

Banshee - John "Lucas Hood" Smith

The Boys - John / Homelander

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - John / Homelander

Mortal Kombat 1 - John / Homelander

What is Antony Starr's Age and Height?

He will be 48 in the summer of 2024, as he was born on October 25, 1975. IMDb lists Starr's height as 5' 11", while CelebHeights lists it as 5' 10 1/2". In any case, he is one of the taller cast members in The Boys. Starr is a Scorpio, a water sign represented by a scorpion. Allure states that Scorpios tend to wait for the right moment to strike, carefully contemplating their actions and lives.

It is very easy to apply this to Starr's long-lasting career. With each passing year, his roles have grown and he has appeared in more notable projects. In his career, he has never had a big swing that failed or changed the course dramatically. As he worked hard in the roles he was given, Starr struck when something like The Boys came along, making Homelander one of the most memorable superhero characters in arguably the most crowded genre of contemporary films and television.

Starr did not even read the full script before he was starred as Homelander

In a surprising twist, Antony Starr almost didn't get the Homelander role. Metro reported that Starr rejected the script when he first received it, saying, "My reps sent me the script through and said this is one we should look at. I was busy, I was working pretty much every hour under god sent and they called me a week later and said, 'Have you read it?' I was like, 'No, leave me alone – I’m busy.'"

As soon as Starr saw it was a superhero part, he almost gave up and might not have auditioned but for pressure from his agents, "So I didn’t look at it for a week and a half and then I saw it was a superhero thing and I thought they’re not going to pick me anyway, I’m not mad for that.

Only after he got the part did Starr really pay attention to the script and was delighted by what he read. It is a blessing that he did, otherwise audiences would not have seen Antony Starr's incredible portrayal of Homelander.

