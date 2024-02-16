What Is Brian Wilson's Net Worth? Exploring The Beach Boys Star's Wealth And Fortune As His Family Files For Conservatorship

The Legendary member of the Rock band The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, recently lost his wife of 28 years, Melinda Ledbetter, last month. Now, a few days after her mournful passing, the musician's family has filed for a conservatorship over him in court.

What is Brian Wilson's net worth?

Brian Wilson is considered one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in America. His work as The Beach Boys's primary songwriter and producer helped him accumulate a net worth of a whopping $100 million. However, this wealth could have been significantly greater if not for a hasty decision made by his father to sell the rights of some of Wilson's earliest hits at the price of $700,000 to Irving Alamo Music in 1969. If they had kept those rights, the value of those songs would have been in hundreds of millions today.

Brian Wilson made significant investments with his wealth, majorly in real estate. In 1999, he bought a mansion in Beverly Hills for $3.5 million. In 2012, Brian and his wife purchased a house worth $2.1 million on Lake Arrowhead. They later sold the house for $2.9 million in 2019.

Brian Wilson has had a legendary career as a songwriter with 9 Grammy nominations to his name, along with two wins. He is listed as the 12th greatest songwriter of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Why has Brian Wilson's family filed for a conservatorship?

On January 30th this year, Brian Wilson announced the mournful demise of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter, on his Instagram. The singer of In My Room wrote on his Instagram, "My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning, Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career."

Just days after the tragic loss of his wife, Wilson's family filed for a conservatorship over the legendary songwriter. In the court documents obtained by The Blast, the musical icon is said to be suffering from a neurocognitive disorder, which renders him incapable of taking good care of himself.

"Following the passing of Brian's beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos, and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian's co-conservators of the person," Wilson's family shared on his Instagram.

Brian Wilson and Melinda Ledbetter were together for around three decades and adopted five children.

