What Is Casey Simpson's Net Worth in 2024? Exploring His Fortunes As Actor Turns 20

Ricky Harper from Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn turns 20! The actor was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. As the actor takes on more interesting roles, the latest being in Timecrafters, let's explore Casey Simpson's net worth in 2024, his assets, fortunes, and more.

What is Casey Simpson’s net worth in 2024?

The actor has a net worth of $200,000. The Aries birthday boy was also nominated for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2016-2017. The young actor has not won any awards until now; however, he has started taking up interesting roles with Ho Ho Holiday Special, The Talent Show, and more.

The actor has a YouTube channel with 465k subscribers. He has a following of 1.8 Million on his Instagram and 120k on Twitter. Simpson has majorly made money via his acting career and YouTube channel. One of his most-watched videos on the channel is 'Lizzy Greene and Casey Simpson go BTS with Nickelodeon's Orange Carpet at the 2016 Slime Cup.' This video has more than 5.7 Million views since its release in July 2016.

Does Casey Simpson indulge in brand endorsements?

No. The 20-year-old is not a fan of brand endorsements yet. This is because he still has a long way to go to experiment with more mature roles. However, the actor did host Genius Brands' new original game show called KC! Pop Quiz which came out in 2021.

In an interview with Kartoon studios, the actor said, "Kids love trivia, and I love being a part of a show where kids can compete in a positive environment that is fast and fun," and added, "We can't wait to give fans a taste of KC! Pop Quiz in September. I'm thrilled to be working with the creative team at Kartoon Channel! and our contestants, and look forward to bringing this energetic trivia series to screens soon!" This also shows that Casey can make a good host! As we wait to see how the actor turns 20 and takes on new ventures in life, stay tuned for more updates.

