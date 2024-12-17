What Is Harvey Specter’s Connection To Suits’ Spinoff Series? Find Out As Stephen Amell Reveals Details

Suits L.A. star Stephen Amell opened up about Harvey Specter's connection to the spinoff series. Gabriel Macht, who played the lead role of Specter in Suits, is set to return to the new episodes, which will hit the screen in the new year.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Amell revealed the details of what the audience can expect from the show and Harvey's contribution to the cases.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actor revealed that Harvey and his character, Ted Black, are childhood friends in the show. Amell shared, "You'll notice behind my desk that there's a picture of a young Ted Black with what can only be a young Harvey Specter [Gabriel Macht], so there's clearly a history between the characters."

He added, "We came up together in the D.A.'s office. So if I was going to have anyone [from the original cast] come back, I would want it to be Gabriel. I would really hope that that happens because I am very much a fan of his character, and I think that that dynamic would be something that the viewers would really enjoy."

Previously, on his Instagram account, Macht shared a video, giving a sneak peek of his character, and alongside it, he wrote a caption that read, “When an old friend is in need... it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.”

In the video, the actor was seen dressing up as his character by buttoning up his sleeves, which read H.S., and even the shoes that he put on had his onscreen name initials. According to the news reports, Macht will play a recurring guest role in the series.

Adding to his statement, Amell further revealed that he is happy with the idea of bringing back the old cast members because he knows the feeling of returning to his old shows. The actor reprised his Arrow character in the final season of The Flash last year.

Apart from Macht, other stars from the cast of Suits were approached, including Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty. However, they declined the offer.

Suits L.A. will air from February 23, 2025, on NBC.

