Will Gabriel Macht Return As Harvey Specter In Suits L.A.? Find Out As Media Reports Make Big Revelation

Gabriel Macht played the popular character Harvey Specter in the drama series Suits. While the show was brilliantly crafted by its creators, Macht’s performance as Specter stood out for the audience.

With the spinoff series Suits L.A. announced last year, fans have been wondering if any familiar faces from the original show would make an appearance.

After initially denying his involvement, media reports have now confirmed that Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter in the spinoff series. A source revealed to Deadline that the actor has been signed to appear in a three-episode arc.

Since the announcement of Suits L.A., discussions have continually revolved around whether members of the original cast will appear in the new episodes.

Some actors from the original NBC show have publicly stated that they would return to reprise their characters if the creator of both shows, Aaron Korsh, personally invited them.

Meanwhile, Macht had been the makers’ first choice to join the spinoff. However, reports reveal that his role will be more of a cameo appearance rather than that of a permanent cast member.

ALSO READ: Sarah Rafferty Reveals She Had A ‘Bet’ With Suits Co-Star Gabriel Macht About Their Characters' Future In Series: ‘I Think It Was Our First…’

Moreover, the actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a video, which gave out major hints of Macht returning to his attorney role. Alongside, he wrote in the caption, “When an old friend is in need... it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.”

Advertisement

As per the premise of the spin-off show, the lead character, Ted Black, comes from a similar background as Harvey Specter. Both had been prosecutors in New York and in the video dropped on the social media platform, Macht refers to Black as an old friend of his character.

Apart from playing the role of Harvey in the upcoming show, the actor recently reprised his role alongside Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed the character of Mike Ross in Suits. The duo appeared to advertise T-Mobile.

The cast of Suit also had a reunion at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

Suits L.A. is set to premiere in February 2025.

ALSO READ: Top 10 moments from the 2024 Golden Globes, from Kieran Culkin telling Pedro Pascal to 'suck it' to Will Ferrell & Kristen Wiig doing an awkward dance