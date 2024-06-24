What Is Jessica Alba's Next Project Flash Before The Bang About? Everything We Know So Far

Jessica Alba has just made a huge comeback with her new Netflix collaboration, Trigger Warning, and it went straight to number one globally within days of its release. Even so, this is not the end of her return to acting; but it’s a long-term plan.

A fresh approach to sports drama

Last year, on May 16th, Deadline announced that the star of Sin City had signed up for an upcoming sports movie. The film also features Russell Harvard from Fargo and Daniel Durant from CODA. However, what makes this project special isn’t your usual sports movie fare. Instead of action and combat, Alba is aiming for a deeply touching drama.

Flash Before the Bang: Cast, plot and production

Flash Before the Bang doesn’t have a release date or a trailer yet, but according to the hype, it will be worth waiting for. A true story inspired by Jevon Whetter’s experiences as a director forms its basis.

In Oregon School for the Deaf, there was an all-deaf high school track and field team coached by deaf staff members i.e., their coach was also deaf. The team tried to overcome obstacles as well as discrimination at the Oregon State Track & Field Championship in 1986.

This film is being produced by Jessica Alba as well as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The reason why this project stands out is because half of them are deaf and are played by real-life mute actors thus bringing authenticity into play. For example; she noted:

“I was deeply moved by this script based on the true story of the filmmaker Jevon Whetter, which shows the little-known reality of what life was like for deaf and disabled people who were cut off from society in almost every way before the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. I’m so excited to be a part of this groundbreaking story about deaf people, made by deaf filmmakers, with a primarily deaf cast for mainstream audiences.”

The involvement of Jessica Alba in Flash Before the Bang demonstrates her commitment to meaningful inclusive stories’ telling. Thus, it will surely be a powerful, emotional journey that shows how versatile and dedicated Alba is to important causes.

