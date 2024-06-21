Jessica Alba Reveals That She Cried After Realizing That Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Grew Taller Than Her

Jessica Alba revealed a major realization in her life when she couldn’t stop her tears. In conversation with People Magazine, the actress shared that when she got to know that her 16-year-old daughter had grown taller than her, Alba started to sob.

The Trigger Warning actress revealed that when she saw a picture of herself and her daughter, Honor, standing beside each other, an emotional roller coaster hit the Hollywood star.

Jessica Alba being emotional over her daughter

In her conversation with the media portal, Alba went on to become nostalgic over a picture that she took of Honor and herself during the pandemic. The actress shared, "Okay, so it was during Covid and our friends were over, and it was kind of like they were about to have a baby, and he was like, ‘Honor’s taller than you,' and I was like, ‘No she’s not!’”

The Fantastic Four actress recalled, "He was like, ‘Yes, she is... Stand back-to-back,’ and he took this photo, and I just started crying."

The actress remembered telling her daughter, “‘Oh my God, you’re taller than me.’ Look, I’m getting teary just thinking of it." Alba said the reason behind her tears was the realization that her kids had grown up so quickly.

On the same lines, the actress stated, "You don’t really understand time until you watch a little person go from being just a blob who can’t talk or do anything useful except for just look cute, and then they grow up to be people with opinions.”

Moreover, the Dark Angel actress shared that watching Honor outgrow her was a horrible experience. The actress shared that as her daughter is growing up, she doesn’t want her parents to plan a birthday party for her.

Alba said, "And they tell you, ‘Oh no, Mom, you cannot plan my 16th birthday.’ What do you mean? I birthed you; this is my birthday, too!"

Jessica Alba is coming to terms with her daughter’s height

Alba revealed that she is getting used to her daughter’s height. She said, "Now she’s like 5’9 and a half, so now she’s a lot taller than me. Now she like puts her elbow on my shoulder, and she’s like, ‘Hey mom.’ I’m like, don’t do that. I’m still you’re boss. I’m in charge of you, kid."

Apart from Honor, Alba is also a mother to Haven and Hayes, whom she shares with her husband, Cash Warren.

