What Is Kevin Bacon's Net Worth? Exploring The Actor's Wealth And Fortune

Kevin Bacon, an acclaimed American actor and musician, boasts a net worth of $45 million, a combined amount with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick. With a career spanning several decades and encompassing a wide range of roles, Bacon remains a prominent figure in Hollywood. His breakout role in 1984's Footloose catapulted him to fame, and he has since accumulated numerous accolades.

Early Life

Kevin Norwood Bacon was born on July 8, 1958, in Philadelphia. The youngest of six children, his father was a notable architect, and his mother was an elementary school teacher. His passion for acting ignited when he won a scholarship to a summer academy for gifted arts students during high school.

Early Career

At 17, Bacon moved to New York to pursue theater. Despite some success in theater, his film career started slowly, with a debut role in National Lampoon's Animal House. During this period, he supported himself as a waiter while taking roles in soap operas like Search for Tomorrow and Guiding Light.

Breakthrough in the '80s

The '80s marked a significant turn in Bacon's career. He appeared in Friday the 13th and made his Broadway debut in Slab Boys. His role in the 1982 film Diner earned him critical attention, but it was his iconic performance in 1984's Footloose that made him a household name. To avoid typecasting post-Footloose, Bacon rejected similar roles, which led to fewer opportunities initially.

Advertisement

After Footloose

In the '90s, Bacon's career resurged with roles in Tremors and Flatliners. Realizing he wasn't suited for typical leading man roles, he transitioned to character acting, excelling in films like JFK, A Few Good Men, and Apollo 13. His versatility continued to shine in movies such as Mystic River and The Woodsman.

From 2013 to 2015, he starred in the TV series The Following, earning a Saturn Award. In 2012, he appeared in commercials for the EE mobile network, and by 2015, he became the face of the U.S. egg industry. Bacon's recent works include roles in City on a Hill and appearances in various commercials.

The Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon

The concept of "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" stems from the idea that everyone in Hollywood can be connected to Bacon within six steps. This trivia game turned him into a cultural meme, highlighting his extensive connections in the film industry.

Advertisement

Personal Life

Kevin Bacon married actress Kyra Sedgwick in 1988. The couple met on the set of Lemon Sky and have two children. They reside in Manhattan and have worked together in various films.

Kevin Bacon and Bernie Madoff

Bacon and Sedgwick were victims of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme, losing an estimated $30 to $40 million. They managed to recoup about 75% of their losses through a victim payout fund.

Real Estate

In 2011, the couple purchased a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for $2.5 million. They also own a 40-acre property in Sharon, Connecticut, and a luxurious apartment in New York City with Central Park views.

Kevin Bacon has enjoyed a diverse and successful career, navigating through various challenges and changes in the entertainment industry. His ability to adapt and reinvent himself has kept him relevant and respected. With a net worth of $45 million, Bacon's contributions to film and television continue to be celebrated, ensuring his legacy in Hollywood.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Tom Hanks' Net Worth? Exploring The Actor's Wealth And Fortune