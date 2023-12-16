What is Kristen Stewart's net worth in 2023? Exploring actress' Twilight fortune and more amid news of her Visionary Award

American actress Kristen Jaymes Stewart, known most prominently for her portrayal of Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series, boasts a successful career decorated with multiple accolades and achievements. The Cesar award-winning star is all set to be honored with a Visionary Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in recognition of her "work as an uncompromising artist and contributions to the field of independent film."

In her more than two-decade-long professional acting career, which she started as a child actress, she has portrayed multiple iconic roles, securing her a permanent place in the hearts of millions. Thanks to her successful stint, the star entertainer has amassed a fortune of $70 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

What is the source of Kristen Stewart's massive net worth?

Kristen Stewart's massive net worth can be mainly accredited to her being part of some of the highest-grossing movies globally. Reportedly, Kristen received a $25 Million paycheck for both the installations of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, excluding her share from the gross collection.

Apart from her iconic role, she has been largely acclaimed for playing Princess Diana in the 2021 film Spencer. Her other famous works include Zathura: A Space Adventure, Welcome to the Rileys, The Runaways, Snow White and the Huntsman, Charlie's Angels, and Happiest Season.

Advertisement

The actress has also starred in a few music videos, including I Was Broken by Marcus Foster and If You Really Love Nothing by Interpol. Apart from her career as an actress, Kristen has tried her hand in writing and direction, including the short film Come Swim and Take Me To The South music video by Sage + the Saints.

Furthermore, for her various roles, Stewart has been awarded multiple honors, including a Cesar Award for Best Supporting Actress, a BAFTA Award, 7 MTV Movie Awards, 3 People's Choice Awards, a Gotham Award, and a British Academy Film Award.

Early life and philanthropy

Born in Los Angeles, California, the 33-year-old comes from a normal family with ordinary beginnings. However, with her parents coming from the entertainment industry, she was always interested in being part of it but never thought of acting as a career in the beginning. Apart from her parents, she shares her family with three brothers, two of whom were adopted.

Kristen Stewart is also known to be a part of many philanthropic activities, including charity auctions. She has participated in building an educational institution in Nicaragua through a non-profit organization.

Now all set to receive the Visionary Award at the Sundance Film Festival, Stewart said, "Truly honored to be acknowledged by this beloved institution." As she adds another feather to her already decorated cap, fans await her next project.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: 'It was just after my high school...': When Kristen Stewart gushed about her 'weird' and 'uncomfortable' years of Twilight