‘It’s Annoying’: Leonardo DiCaprio Feels Frustrated By Margot Robbie’s Success With Barbie

A famous quote goes, "Success is not owned; it is rented, and that rent is due every day." In an industry like Hollywood, it was even harder to retain success and stay relevant, especially when an actor who was once a friend turned into your direct competitor.

This was the case for Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, who were co-stars ten years ago in The Wolf of Wall Street, becoming the biggest direct competitors in 2023. The irony wasn’t lost on him, especially considering Barbie's massive success, which took home most of the big awards last year.

Another insider mentioned that, while Barbie has been a huge draw for bringing audiences back to theaters, it's not the type of film Leo prefers to work on. He believed it was highly overrated.

More on Leonardo DiCaprio's frustration with Margot Robbie

While Margot Robbie’s Barbie enjoyed global success in 2023, Leonardo DiCaprio also starred in Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. However, sources revealed that the Titanic actor felt overshadowed by Barbie's success and became frustrated.

“It was particularly frustrating after the years of work they put into the movie, which didn’t receive nearly the credit Leo felt it deserved,” the source explained. “It’s his worst nightmare that Margot, of all people, is behind it.”

Furthermore, the source disclosed that the Titanic actor never expected to compete for awards with Barbie.

More on Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio

The duo was seen in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street, which was Robbie's breakout movie. They reunited in 2019’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. While promoting the latter film, the A-listers expressed their mutual admiration for each other.

Furthermore, Robbie always spoke highly of the actor, saying, “I couldn’t believe it happened the first time. Then, when I went to work with Leo again, it was kind of ridiculous.” In a separate interview, she referred to Leo as an “incredible actor,” and admitted that he’s also a “really awesome” person.

Unfortunately, starring in opposing movies later in their careers has seemingly taken a toll. Nevertheless, while both actor are busy with their upcoming flicks, we have to see them reunite for a script yet again and put an end to the ongoing flame.

