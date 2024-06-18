What Is Mila Kunis' Net Worth? Exploring The Actress' Wealth And Fortune

Mila Kunis is one of the finest sought-after actresses who has continued to grace the silver screen with her remarkable performances since she kickstarted her career in the film industry. Kunis has sustained her star power as an A-list star whose movies often grossed millions of dollars at the global box office. The actress is married to Ashton Kutcher, with whom she has starred in That '70s Show.

Over the years, the Ted actress has been part of many iconic projects, winning numerous awards and cemented her top place as a successful star. But how much is she worth? Let's explore the Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis' net worth, impressive film career, and real estate investments.

Mila Kunis' net worth

Mila Kunis has enjoyed tremendous success in her celebrated acting career. So, how much is Mila Kunis worth? According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Kunis' net worth is around $75 million, which is a whopping amount! Her staggering fortune speaks volumes about her decades of hard work in the industry.

The estimated salary for the projects she has starred in over the years is not publicly known. However, per Parade reports, Mila Kunis allegedly made between $150,000 and $225,000 per episode for the animated sitcom Family Guy, with each season having about 20 episodes, which equates to around $3.5 million to $4.5 million each year.

The 40-year-old actress voices the Meg Griffin character in the series. In 2016, Forbes reportedly ranked her in 9th position in the world's highest-paid actresses list. According to Forbes, the actress earned $11 million in 2013, and per reports, it's because of her roles in two major films: Ted and Oz: The Great and Powerful.

Mile Kunis: Early life and career beginnings

Born on August 14, 1983, in a city in Ukraine (Chernivtsi), American actress Mila Kunis is the proud daughter of her parents, Mark and Elvira Kunis. According to reports, her mother, Elvira Kunis, used to work as a physics teacher and ran a pharmacy, while her father, Mark Kunis, used to be a mechanical engineer.

The Friends with Benefits actress has one sibling, a brother named Michael Kunis. Her Jewish family moved to Los Angeles in 1991 from Ukraine when she was just seven years old, with $250, as she previously revealed to Glamour magazine during her interview.

Mila Kunis: Career

When Mila Kunis was just 9, her parents enlisted her in acting classes, and as a child artist, she got her first work opportunity to star in the hit soap opera Days of Our Lives. In 1994, she also appeared in Baywatch, playing the role of Annie.

Kunis then got a role in the hit Fox sitcom That '70s Show, and from then on, there was no turning back. Her performance in the show propelled her to superstardom, and she then landed more influential projects.

The young Mila Kunis had big ambitions and dreams in her eyes. After playing a few roles on the small screen, the actress kickstarted her professional journey in the Hollywood film industry, appearing in the 2001 teen comedy Get Over It.

She has since continued to prove her acting mettle and starred in movies like Black Swan, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Max Payne, Friends with Benefits, Ted and Oz the Great and Powerful.

Mila Kunis: Personal Life

Mila Kunis's dating life has often intrigued fans as much as they love to see her on-screen performances; many fans even wondered who the actress has dated in the industry.

According to reports, Kunis was in a relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin, and they both split in 2011 after staying in a romantic relationship for less than a decade. The Ted movie actress then began dating her now husband Ashton Kutcher in 2012, whom she first met as a costar on That '70s Show.

Per People magazine, the couple got engaged in 2014, welcomed their first kid, a daughter, in October of the same year, and tied the knot in July 2015 in an intimate ceremony. In November 2016, Kunis and Kutcher welcomed another baby, a son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher. Their love story is nothing short of magic!

Mila Kunis: Real estate investments

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have also invested money in real estate.

The couple has a ( $2.9 million) house in Laurel Canyon, plus a lavish $540,000 condo in West Hollywood. In addition, they also have a $10 million home in Carpinteria near Santa Barbara.

