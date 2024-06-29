'It's Been Three Years': Here's How Ashton Kutcher Once Reacted To Charlie Sheen's Trolling

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Back in 2011, the makers of Two and a Half Men made a major decision when they chose to remove the show’s lead actor, Charlie Sheen. Chuck Lorre, the creator of the show, decided to kick out Sheen as the actor continued to pose problems because of his substance abuse issues. Sheen was then replaced by Ashton Kutcher.

After leaving the show, Sheen made some shocking negative comments about the set, criticizing it for its downgrading storyline. The Anger Management star even targeted Kutcher in his comments, condemning his performance on the show. This resulted in a chain reaction on social media platforms which trolled Kutcher. Finally in 2014, nearly after being attacked for 3 years, Ashton Kutcher decided to address the unjustified criticism towards him.

Ashton Kutcher replied to Charlie Sheen’s trolling

Two and a Half Men, during its run from 2003 to 2015, was one of the most-watched comedy sitcoms. The program dominated the list of most-watched CBS shows and brought huge profits to the developers of the show. However, the show faced a major setback in 2011 when the makers decided to replace the show’s leading castmate, Charlie Sheen. Ashton Kutcher replaced Sheen and reportedly earned USD 700,000 per episode, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

However, Kutcher faced some major criticism and serious trolls from the netizens for his new role on Two and a Half Men. The criticism was ignited by Sheen’s past negative comments which were carried forward on his X platform.

Advertisement

After nearly three years, Kutcher decided to address the internet trolls against him during his 2014 appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show. The actor back then expressed his frustration with Sheen’s constant negative comments about him as he asked him to stop with his trolls. Kutcher commented, "Dude, shut the f**k up! Seriously, like, enough already. It's three years later and you're still blowing me up on Twitter? Come on, dude, really?"

ALSO READ: 'You Can Generate Any Footage': Ashton Kutcher Shares Views On AI In Filmmaking, Experience Of Using Sora Tool

Why was Charlie Sheen kicked out of Two and a Half Men

Charlie Sheen was kicked out of the Two and a Half Men during its peak run. In 2011 makers decided to replace Sheen with Kutcher. Sheen stirred problems on the set because of his alcohol addiction but was only fired from the show when he mocked the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre.

After being fired from the show, Sheen took his frustration out during his interview with TMZ, where he made negative comments about the show and Kutcher. "I'm tired of lying... I'm tired of pretending the show doesn't suck.... I'm tired of pretending Ashton doesn't suck. It's nothing personal... I just feel bad for him..... He has to carry bad scripts," Sheen shared.

Advertisement

However, years later, Sheen and Lorre finally solved their dispute, as Sheen went ahead and apologized for his past actions and comments during his conversation with Deadline, back in December 2023. The Anger Management actor admitted that he had great memories on the show and revealed that he took professional help to get over his problematic past self.

The actor added that whenever he would encounter any sort of problem he would find a person to blame, accepting that his targeted comments were not fair to either Chuck Lorre or the show. “I went and sought help and got better and came back and then … yeah, I don’t know why I was unable to maintain that. And anytime external elements contaminate the main thing, I would look for someone to blame. And that’s not fair. It’s not fair to Chuck. It’s not fair to the show,” he added.

Advertisement

Charlie Sheen’s apologetic remarks over his past surely reflect a lot on his hurtful comments about the Two and a Half Men show, its makers, and Ashton Kutcher. It is still not known though if Kutcher has forgiven Sheen for targeting him in the past. The episodes of Two and a Half Men can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Jane Fonda, David Beckham, Keith Urban Among Celebrities Set To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2025; Check Out Full List HERE