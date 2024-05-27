Know All About Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Two Kids Amid Recent Public Appearance

A-listers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher love the spotlight but a private retreat with their two children to the Kuku farms has a special place in their hearts. The stars share two children – daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood. While the media is much interested in the lives of the star kids, Kunis and Kutcher have been notoriously private about them.

As they navigate through parenting, the actors have realized that a public life must be a choice. Therefore, while they have chosen one for themselves, Kunis and Kutcher have left the decision to their kids to become public figures when they come of age. Until then, privacy is what the couple wishes for their family.

Here is all we know about Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s kids:

Wyatt Isabelle

The couple’s firstborn, Mila Kunis, 40, and Ashton Kutcher, 46, welcomed their daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher on October 1, 2014. The following year, the stars tied the knot in July 2015 in a private ceremony in Oak Glen, California.

In an announcement after Wyatt’s arrival, Kutcher wrote, “Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy,” per People.

The couple refrained from sharing photos with their children on social media since the beginning. Also, Wyatt and Dmitri were never spotted tagging along with their parents to movie premieres or public events until only recently.

Advertisement

The Bad Moms star raved about her 9-year-old daughter publicly, whom she claimed to be a mini-me. "My daughter is me. She is independent and feisty and wonderfully smart and it is an incredible trait to have as an adult but really hard to wrangle as a kid," Kunis said. She also spoke of Isabelle’s growing interest in outer space in July 2021. Specifically, she wants to be an “astronaut chef in space,” per Mila Kunis.

Besides that, she is also interested in running a marathon after seeing her dad Ashton Kutcher run his first-ever marathon, the New York City Marathon, in 2022. As per reports, the kid has begun her preparations already with her dad as the trainer.

The That ‘70s Show star also talked about culturing mutual respect between the mother-daughter duo by apologizing to Wyatt whenever she overreacts. Kunis explained that she instantly walks away when her temper hits and later lets her daughter know that she is sorry. “'I'm really sorry. Mommy overreacted. Do you forgive me?' And she's like, 'Yeah, I forgive you’,” the Ukrainian-American actress revealed in a 2017 interview.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Won’t Reprise Their Roles In That 90s Show Season Two; Actress Says ‘We Did Our Thing’

Dimitri Portwood

A year after their marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcomed their second child, son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher on November 30, 2016. Also keeping him from the public eye, Kutcher stressed the importance of privacy. Their 7-year-old son’s middle name is a tribute to the Two and a Half Men actor’s stepfather, Mark Portwood.

Kunis and Kutcher, who co-starred alongside each other in 1998’s That ‘70s Show, are raising their family of four on their privately owned farmhouse, Kuku Farms, where they also spent most of the pandemic. Like any other regular family, the couple share pictures of their adorable kids and from special moments with their grandparents in a “private social network.”

The Ranch star shared that his No. 1 role in life is being a father, per People. And he takes it seriously from protecting them from the claws of media to training them to run a marathon and inspiring them to cherish the little things in life. Almost forgot, and making the kids aware of their culturally diverse heredity as part Ukrainian and part American. Mila Kunis' parents are of Ukrainian origin.

Advertisement

Kutcher, who grew up in rural Iowa, is determined to teach his kids lead a grounded life filled with love, light, and gratitude. As Kunis once said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "Yeah, we're not gonna raise a------. There's enough a------ in this world!"

This week the Kutcher family made their debut public appearance together at Indiana Fever versus Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game. Wyatt and Dimitri were explicitly captured, while in awe of star player Caitlin Clark as she walked over to the courtside to greet them.

Wyatt could be seen covering her mouth with her hands, in shock while Dimitri clapped passionately for the rookie winners. Clark shared a big hug with Kutcher, and later with the kids while posing for a photo on May 24, Friday.

The snippet went viral on the internet, marking the Kutcher kids' public debut. Kutcher and Kent both graduated and played as Hawkeyes for the University of Iowa. The Jobs actor cherished the overwhelming moment by sharing a post on Instagram while congratulating the 22-year-old WNBA star.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'They Were Not Related': Mila Kunis Reveals How She And Ashton Kutcher Once Ran Into Namesake Kids At Daycare