What is Pregnancy Melasma? Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Experience As She Prepares To Welcome Third Child

Mandy Moore has opened up about the effects of her pregnancy on her well-being. Well, worry not, as it’s not any major trouble—just a bit of skin discoloration that the This Is Us star is dealing with as she prepares to welcome her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“Pregnancy melasma is the pits,” Moore, 40, wrote on June 30 in a candid Instagram post. In the picture that accompanied the caption, the mom-to-be lay comfortably on her bed with a red laser device in her hand, rubbing it on her temple. “I heard @lymalife can help,” she added.

What is pregnancy Melasma? It’s prevention and cure!

Melasma, also known as the mask of pregnancy, is a skin condition that consists of light brown or sometimes blue-gray dots on the skin that look similar to freckles. Unfortunately for Moore, the condition worsens during the summer months, per the Cleveland Clinic.

The harmless marks mostly appear on one’s cheeks, nose, chin, upper lip, and forehead. The aforementioned clinic's website states that the condition is common among pregnant women, with 15-20% of those expecting to experience melasma during their pregnancy.

Below are some effective strategies for preventing and treating melasma while preparing to experience the most joyous ride of life.

Prevention

Sun Protection: Using a broad-spectrum SPF every day might help. Shielding one’s face with hats and clothing is another easy way to prevent the condition.

Skincare Routine: CTM—Cleaning the face with a gentle cleanser and following up with a treatment serum of choice before sealing it all with a good moisturizer is a practice that cannot be compromised.

Avoid Hormonal Triggers: One can avoid hormonal contraceptives, which can exacerbate melasma. Discuss hormonal therapy with doctors.

Treatment

Azelaic Acid, Vitamin C, and Glycolic Acid Peels may help reduce melasma once it has appeared.

Aloe Vera and Apple Cider Vinegar may also help.

Caution: None of the above-stated prevention and treatment methods should be used without consulting a doctor first.

Besides the minor hiccup, Mandy Moore is thoroughly enjoying her pregnancy

In May, Moore announced that she was expecting a baby girl with her husband in a joint Instagram statement. The hopeful couple, who are parents to two sons, Augustus, 3, and Oscar, 1 year, and 7 months, noted that they can’t wait for the boys to have a sister soon.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” Moore and Goldsmith wrote in other parts of the caption, referring to the actress’s on-screen children in her hit NBC show.

Speaking to People last month, Moore shared how their current pregnancy is different from the previous two, saying that this time around she’s having to deal with two wild toddlers.

