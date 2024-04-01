What Is Rebel Wilson's Net Worth In 2024? Everything To Know About Pitch Perfect Star's Wealth And Fortunes Amid Memoir Release

Rebel Wilson has earned a huge fan following ever since her first appearance in SBS’ comedy series, Pizza. In 2003, the actress made her fans laugh hard and later charmed them into liking her even more with the Pitch Perfect series. Over the years, Wilson has enacted multiple onscreen acts that have gained her love and money. As of 2024, the actress owns millions earned from the salaries of the movies, playing gigs, and making the viewers laugh. Have a look at the net worth of the Australian native, as she is set to mark yet another milestone by launching her memoir, Rebel Rising.

Rebel Wilson’s Net Worth

Rebel Wilson has a net worth of $22 million, which she has earned from doing films and TV shows over the years. Starting off her career as a comedian, Wilson quickly transitioned into one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The Australian native has given applaud worthy performances over the years in Pitch Perfect, Jojo Rabbit, Isn’t It Romantic, How To Be Romantic, and Senior Year, among many others. The actress had collected enough money by 2014 to be able to buy a house in Sydney for $3.75 million.

In 2017, Wilson won a defamation case against Bauer Media Group in Australia. The native won roughly $3.2 million in the case. The lawsuit was filed in connection to an entertainment magazine accusing the actress of being a “serial lair” due to the discrepancies between her age and her upbringing. Soon after winning the case, the Pitch Perfect alum shared, "Any dollars I receive will go to charity, scholarships or invested into the Aussie film industry to provide jobs."

Rebel Wilson’s Real Estate

The Cats actress bought her first home in Sydney for $3.75 million. She invested $900,000 more into the house for renovation to give it a Victorian-style backdrop from the early 1900s. In April 2022, the same property was listed for sale by the actress for $6.7 million. After earning profits from her previous house, Wilson bought a property in the suburban area of Sydney, which comprises two luxurious bedrooms. It was later converted into a mansion in the Balmain region of Australia.

Wilson also owns a property in Manhattan, which costs around $3 million. The location of that property is exquisite, as the neighboring areas have celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Harry Styles and Justin Timberlake living nearby.

