‘I'm Always Hungry For More': Cardi B Celebrates Joining Spotify’s Billion Streams Club With Record Hits Over The Years

Cardi B’s songs have gotten into the billions club. The rapper was recently featured on an episode of Spotify’s Billions Club: The Series.

Cardi B hit a new milestone in four of her songs. She also revealed how she will always be "hungry for more" when it comes to her career. Here’s all you need to know about Cardi B’s recent musical achievements.

Cardi B’s song gets a billion streams

Cardi B is making headlines for her latest accomplishments. The singer came into focus this week because of how well her hit songs have fared on Spotify. She took this chance to talk about what lies ahead of her while declaring that she will “always be hungry for more.”

The rapper did not hide her ambitiousness as Spotify celebrated her. She spoke about how she will “never feel satisfied” and “always want more.” She added, “I will never stop. I’m never gonna stop. The goal is never going to be reached because I’m always hungry for more."

Multiple of the singer's songs hit 1 billion streams on the music platform. It was featured in an episode of Spotify's Billions Club: The Series. The star received plaques for her songs Maroon 5's Girls Like You, WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion, I Like It with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and Taki Taki with Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and DJ Snake. She was gifted with 4 plaques by Spotify.

Cardi recalled memories of the songs when they were in the making. On the occasion of Girls Like You’s 1 billion stream anniversary, she spoke about how it is “the perfect song to dedicate” to her child. The rapper spoke about how her daughter was pregnant with her daughter Kulture while making the song. She shared how when she performs the song “it touches me a little bit different.”

She also revealed how her record label did not agree with her at that point. Cardi shared how they were against her doing the song because it went against her album. The singer reflected back how she “never thought” a song could be this huge of a success. The Taki Taki singer added, “For a billion people to sing word for word, it’s just like amazing and a reassurance that you could do it.”

Cardi B talks about her collaboration with various artists

Cardi recalled feeling extremely proud after she collaborated with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on I Like It. She reminisced how she excitedly played the song for her family. “I was very unsure of this record because I feel like it was Spanglish, it resonated so well,” she admitted.

Cardi recalled how her first meeting with J Balvin and Bad Bunny went. The singer was hiding her pregnancy from people at the time. The star recalled how her meeting with the musicians went. She narrated how the meeting went, “I just saw their faces. Like when they saw me, they were like, ‘Hey!’ And they just looked down at my stomach like, ‘Oh!’”

The Bodak Yellow rapper confessed that when Taki Taki came out one factor made it “really annoying.” She explained, “Everybody keeps asking us like, ‘What does “Taki Taki” mean?’ And it’s like, we don’t know. It’s just a word that Ozuna just made up.”

Lastly, the rapper spoke about her song WAP which she collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on. She confessed that she knew the song would be “GOAT” even before it came out. Cardi explained how initially she thought the record was “a little bit incomplete.”

She revealed how having a conversation about it with Megan made her look at it differently. ​​“It meshed very well, like butter and f---ing bread,” she shared. Cardi also addressed how “political” the song ended up being. “Which kind of shocked me and kind of shocked Megan. This song is not that freaky,” she added.

