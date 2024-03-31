'I Wasn't Hating Myself': Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Was Ashamed Of Her 'Eating Behaviors'

Rebel Wilson recalled her emotional journey through weight loss. The actress opened up about her eating habits and the mental toll she had to suffer through the process. Amidst the launch of her memoir, Rebel Rising, Wilson got candid with People Magazine, where she shared that she was “a proud fat female” but also “ashamed of my eating behaviors.” The Pitch Perfect actress shared that her transformation was a result of a change in her lifestyle and therapy sessions.

What Did Rebel Wilson Say About Her Eating Behaviors?

In conversation with People Magazine, the Isn’t It Romantic actress shared that many people look up to her as a person to promote body positivity, and she feels that those who are medically obese are beautiful in every way possible. Along the same lines, The Hustle actress disclosed that she believes beauty comes in all forms and sizes, and as a result, she advocates for it.

Wilson continued to talk about being constantly positive about her body, but the only concern she had was about her eating behaviours. Explaining the process through an example, Rebel said, “For example, eating a whole tub of ice cream every night and then feeling bad about myself, making myself get up early in the morning and go to the gym for an hour and a half and running on that treadmill until sometimes my back would hurt.”

The actress, during the interview, recalled being hard on herself while on a weight loss journey. Wilson spoke of being good at each field, earning degrees from two universities, rising to fame from nothing, and earning money in millions, but what pulled her down time and again was the thought of not being able to lose a few pounds.

Rebel Wilson’s Message To The People Via Her Book

After committing a whole year to health, the Australian actress was finally able to achieve her goal. Through her memoir, Wilson wishes to inspire people who are “emotional eaters,” just like herself. “People often out there think that there's some magic pill, or some sick special diet, or exercise regime or whatever,” said the actress.

Speaking of a message to inspire, Wilson shared that she wants her book “to give people the message, if they're like me and an emotional eater, that it's not about that stuff. It's literally about working at a healthier way to deal with your emotions, and there is no magic solution. Maybe me telling my story might encourage them to do the same and make healthy changes in their lives."

Rebel Rising: The Memoir will be released on April 2, 2024.

