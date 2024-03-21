What Is Storm Reid's Net Worth? Exploring Euphoria Star's Life And Career

Storm Reid, popularly known for her roles in Euphoria and 12 Years a Slave, has a net worth enough to categorize her as one of the richest celebrities in the industry. Reid has had an accomplished career in the industry since a very young age. Here’s an exploration of the acclaimed actress’s life and career as she looks ahead to her life in Hollywood.

Early Life and Education

Storm Reid was born to Robin and Rodeyn on July 1, 2003, in Atlanta, Georgia. Reid is the fourth sibling and the youngest member of the family. The actress and her family moved to Los Angeles in 2010 as Reid wished to pursue her career in drama. The actress graduated from the University of Southern California and showed interest in acting, which she had begun at 12. Reid has received worldwide praise and critical acclaim for her performances. The Invisible Man star’s first major role was in the movie 12 Years a Slave, where she played the role of Emily.

Career in Film and TV shows

After giving an exceptional performance as a debutant in the 2013 film, Storm Reid landed multiple acting opportunities in movies and TV shows. In 2016, the actress starred alongside Jacob Latimore in the superhero film Sleight. Storm Reid’s next movie was Lea to the Rescue, which was a part of the American Girl series. Reid, in 2017, acted in the directorial debut of Judy Greer, and in the following year, she portrayed her breakthrough role in A Wrinkle in Time, which was an adaptation of a sci-fi novel. Additionally, she appeared in movies such as The Suicide Squad, One Way, Missing, The Nun II, and The Invisible Man, among others.

Regarding her TV career, Reid has had a good run acting in shows. The 20-year-old made her debut in television in 2012. The actress played the younger version of Erica in the series A Cross to Bear. Later, she appeared in a few episodes of The Thudermans and House Party. The actress also voiced a character in the animated series The Bravest Knight and landed her most talked-about role in Euphoria.

Net Worth

Storm Reid's earnings from her roles in TV series and movies have contributed to her roughly $2 million net worth. Reid is an actress in the making and demands high compensation for her abilities. As an actress, she makes $1,50,000 annually.

According to news reports, the actress will charge over $15,000 for each episode in 2019. This fee has reportedly increased several times due to her recent involvement in significant projects. In addition, she makes money from brand partnerships and promotions on her social media accounts.

Personal Life

Storm Reid is not hesitant to share some personal details about her life outside of work, including her boyfriend! Currently, she is in a relationship with Shedeur Sanders, a college football player who recently transferred to Jackson State University. In January 2023, the pair walked the red carpet for the first time at the premiere of Storm's 2023 film Missing.

In a conversation with ET at the premiere, Storm Reid confessed, "He is super sweet and super talented," adding that she thinks her partner will be among the best in the nation. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."

Reid has been touching skies by giving exceptional characters and performances in movies and shows, while the actress's latest achievement has to be winning an Emmy Award for her role in The Last of Us.

