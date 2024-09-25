What Is The Meaning Of Olivia Munn And John Mulaney's Daughter's Name Mei? Find Out As Actress Shares Newborn's PIC

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their baby girl, Méi June Mulaney, into the world on September 14, 2024. Munn revealed the first lovely photo of their baby girl on Instagram Stories on September 24, giving fans a glimpse into their growing family.

The couple, who already have a two-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, announced Méi's arrival on Instagram, expressing joy and gratitude for their new addition. But what does their daughter's unique name mean? Here's the story behind Méi's name and the special moment for the Mulaney family.

Méi (pronounced may) is a name of rich cultural significance, particularly in Chinese and Japanese traditions. Méi, which means plum in Chinese, is a sign of beauty, perseverance, and hope. Olivia Munn shared this concept with her Instagram followers, adding, "Méi means plum in Chinese."

Méi has many meanings in Japanese, depending on the kanji used, including life, bright, bud, or sprout. These meanings represent growth, vibrancy, and new beginnings, making Méi an ideal name for a newborn full of potential. The name also invokes springtime vibes, connecting to themes of renewal and charm.

On September 22, Munn and Mulaney officially announced Méi's arrival on Instagram, sharing a sweet picture of Munn holding Méi while sitting on Mulaney's lap at the hospital. Munn captioned the picture: "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon."

The announcement was loaded with emotion, particularly given Munn's recent health issues. The actress, who battled breast cancer in 2023, shared her profound feelings at not being able to carry her daughter.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," Munn wrote, detailing her journey through four surgeries, a double mastectomy, and other operations that hampered her ability to conceive naturally.

Méi's birth was made possible via a gestational surrogate, whom Munn described as a real-life angel. The actress offered gratitude to her surrogate for making their dream come true. She said that words cannot express her gratitude that she kept their baby safe for 9 months and made their dreams come true.

Munn's emotional message went on to express her pride in her newborn daughter, saying, "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon, for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded." Munn's openness about her problems and the support she received resonated deeply with her followers, who praised the couple's happiness and strength.

