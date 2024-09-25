TRIGGER WARNING: This artcie contains refeenecs to an individual's death and substance abuse.

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock's official cause of death was released exactly three months after his death at the age of 49. PEOPLE reported that methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl caused Shellshock, real name Seth Binzer, to pass away. It was ultimately ruled that the Butterfly singer's death was accidental.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner first posted notice of his demise on their website early on June 25, though the cause of death was initially being looked into.

In June, the artist was discovered unresponsive. Even though the official cause of death was still unknown at the time, his manager, Howie Hubberman, hinted that drugs may have played a role in his sudden demise.

Throughout his career, Binzer struggled with substance consumption, frequently in front of the public. In the late 2000s, the artist made appearances on seasons of the VH1 series Celebrity Rehab and its spin-off Sober House, which chronicled his struggles with cocaine addiction and attempts at recovery.

The celebrity made multiple promises to abstain from alcohol, but over his four seasons of appearances, he relapsed multiple times.According to TMZ, he was found in possession of cocaine in 2012, which led to his detention and a three-year probationary period. In an attempt to "restructure his life," he checked himself into a drug and alcohol treatment facility not long after this.

Born Seth Binzer, gained fame as the main singer of the rap-rock band Crazy Town in 1999 due to their smash song Butterfly. Their third song on their debut album The Gift of Game, hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks. It later appeared in the opening sequences of the Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton romantic comedy Something's Gotta Give (2004).

The group, however, found it difficult to achieve that kind of success after that. After their second album, Darkhorse, came out in 2003, they took a break. They split up and reunited again in 2007 and came out with their third album, The Brimstone Sluggers, in 2015.

Binzer is survived by his three sons, Halo from his first wife, (Melissa Clark), and two other sons, Gage and Pheonix, with different partners.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

