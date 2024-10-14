What Is Winona Ryder's Natural Hair Color? Throwback Video Of David Harbor Reacting To Comments On Her 80s Look Goes Viral

Winona Ryder had blond hair at first, but it changed to dark brown over the years. You might wonder why we're bringing up this random information. While scrolling through social media, we came across an old interview video of the actress where her Stranger Things co-star David Harbor seemed as surprised as the rest of us to hear Ryder critique her appearance during her peak career in the 80s.

“It kills me seeing how the industry destroyed her self esteem, every time she says she wasn’t pretty I be like: girl the things I would do just to look a little bit like you,” an X user wrote, expressing exactly what Harbour’s stunned expression in the aforementioned video conveyed without words.

Another X user, meanwhile, said, “exactly. like ever since i was born she has always been the person who i wanted to look like.” A third Twitter user chimed in, echoing similar thoughts, saying, “As a girl’s perspective, Winona Ryder is very beautiful. I sometimes don’t understand how Hollywood’s beauty standards worked.”

Who are we to try to add to the never-ending discussion of Hollywood's beauty standards? However, we can certainly reflect on the best hair colors of the Beetlejuice actress over the years until she decided to stick to chocolatey brown locks.

Dark roots and dirty blonde shaft

In 1986, Ryder looked as beautiful as today with dark roots and dirty blond hair.

Strawberry blonde

In 1990, Ryder appeared with strawberry blond hair in Edward Scissorhands.

All shades of pixie

In 1996, Ryder embraced a black pixie cut, which turned into medium brown by 1997. At the Cannes Film Festival in 1998, Ryder’s pixie was dyed red.

Golden blonde hues

In Mr. Deeds, Ryder’s hair was golden blond. In 2001, she wore her hair in a curly hairdo for the Vanity Fair Oscars party and somehow managed to look as mesmerizing as she did on screen.

Brown hair with caramel highlights

At the 2011 SAG Awards, Ryder was seen in brown hair adorned with caramel highlights, and she has stuck with this shade minus the highlights ever since.

There’s no need to spell it out; the pictures attached to the article affirm our belief that Winona Ryder was never not beautiful, as only an alluring face can effortlessly carry all these different hairstyles and colors.

