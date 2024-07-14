'It Was Very Sad': Winona Ryder Reveals She Had 2 Disastrous Relationships in Her 30s

Winona Ryder acknowledged that she had been in some dubious relationships in the past. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar for their August 2024 Performance Issue, she revealed that she had experienced two terrible relationships when she was thirty.

Ryder noted that these relationships occurred before it was common to Google someone, making it difficult to fully understand who her partners were. Reflecting on her past decisions, she expressed disbelief at her choices and questioned her thought process at the time.

The actress recounted dating individuals who surprised and confused her, only disclosing weeks into the relationship that they were involved with someone else.

Reflections and relationships: Winona opens up

Winona Ryder, 52, known for her roles in Stranger Things and the impending Beetlejuice movie, recently revisited her old journal. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she revealed that she typically used it to write during melancholic or upset moments rather than joyful ones.

While reading her past entries, she wondered how she would have handled those situations differently now. She found it very upsetting, acknowledging that she was often prioritizing others over herself.

Winona Ryder has been dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn, creator of Loomstate, for nearly 14 years. She complimented Harper's Bazaar for including him in the interview, describing him as excellent. In the public eye, Ryder also reflected on her early experiences with fame.

Ryder reflects on modern pressures and her past relationships

While her career was hectic and overwhelming at times, Ryder acknowledged that it was nothing compared to the pressures individuals face today with the advent of the internet and social media. Ryder expressed her profound sympathy for those navigating such challenges.

Winona Ryder began dating Johnny Depp after meeting him at the New York premiere of Great Balls of Fire! in 1989. The couple, who co-starred in the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, were engaged five months after their first date.

Depp famously tattooed "Winona Forever" on his arm, which he later changed to "Wino Forever" after the couple split in June 1993.

