Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spotted on a dinner date; Maestro actor's mom joins as unexpected third wheel

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are not trying to hide their romance and their post Golden Globes dinner date vouches for it.

The Maestro actor enjoyed dinner with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles after wrapping up the Golden Globes, where he was met with disappointment as his film Maestro lost in all four categories of nominations including the Best Actor Award for the actor himself.

We hope Gigi reassures Cooper after his defeat at the Golden Globes as we have Oscars coming up and Maestro could be a top contender in many categories for it. Nonetheless, here's how Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s dinner date went.

Bradley Cooper's dinner date with girlfriend Gigi Hadid was a family affair

Bradley Cooper left the Golden Globes venue with his date, his mother Gloria Campano. The actor was seen arriving at the celebrity hotspot, the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in LA shortly after. The mother-son duo was then joined by Gigi Hadid for a dinner date together.

Concluding their date night, Gigi was seen leaving the restaurant alone, looking sleek in an all-white outfit which comprised of a sleeveless top and black pants, paired with an oversized black jacket. The supermodel kept her makeup minimal yet radiant with her blonds let loose. She accessorized her all-black outfit with gold accessories including a gold chain with her 3-year-old daughter Khai’s name on it.

A little while after Gigi Hadid departed the diner, Bradley Cooper left the spot with his mother in town, whom he brought as a date for the Golden Globes Awards. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are getting serious every passing day and their joint dinner date with the latter’s mom is evidence for it.

Several reports also suggest that the A Star is Born actor has recently purchased a house, close to Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid’s estate in Pennsylvania. For the unversed, Cooper is a Pennsylvania native himself.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparked dating rumors in October last year and since then, they have been frequently spotted together.

Bradley Cooper’s Maestro flops at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards

Maestro, a film that explores the relationship between late legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre was Cooper’s best bid at winning his first-ever Golden Globes.

Bradley Cooper plays the role of Bernstein in the film for which he reportedly prepared for six years. Along with acting, Cooper, 49 is also involved as a director and co-writer with the film.

Maestro scored four nominations at the 81st Golden Globes Awards including Best Director (Motion Picture), Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Performance by a Male and a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). The film failed to win any of them.

