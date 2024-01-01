Gigi Hadid vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu face-off: Who styled Jacquemus' off-white backless gown better?

In the ever-evolving fashion world, Gigi Hadid and Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently captivated audiences with their individual takes on Jacquemus’ off-white backless gown. These beyond-stylish divas are known for their unique style and incomparable ensembles that leave us wanting more. So, the question obviously resonates: Who truly owned the room in this elegant attire?

Well, without any further ado, let’s delve into the style showdown between these two fashion icons, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Gigi Hadid, to determine who wore it better. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Gigi Hadid looks beyond beautiful in her oh-so-classy look

The Virgin Eyes actress recently walked the runway during the Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Paris La Defense Arena. For this glorious occasion, she wore the gorgeous off-white gown with a ruched design and a sultry thigh-high side slit to sheer perfection. She completed her outfit with nude-colored heels with a tie-up style extending to her calves. We're in love.

The talented diva further chose to complete her oh-so-classy ensemble with oversized gold hoop earrings and a matching white, elevating her look. Meanwhile, she left her hair open and styled it into a sleek-straight look that beautifully cascaded down her back. On the other hand, Gigi's subtle makeup look, with subtle eyeshadow, a dewy base, highlighter in all the right places, and nude-colored matte lipstick, absolutely exalted her entire look. We're obsessed with her fashion choices.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks divine in her incredibly stylish look

The incredible Kushi actress took over Instagram by giving us a glimpse of her fiery ensemble. The enchanting diva wore an elegant white dress that showcased a sexy and plunging square-shaped neckline with sleek straps. The stunning ruched design and a sexy side slit added a touch of sophistication, creating a balance between allure, sultriness, and grace. She completed her outfit with black glossy heels, giving her look a contrasting and monochromatic appeal.

Furthermore, the beautiful Shaakuntalam actress chose to elevate her ensemble in a minimalistic way with delicate accessories like a gorgeous gold pendant and minimalistic stud earrings. This wise move kept the focus fixated on her much-deserving and sexy outfit, and we're so glad. Samantha left her hair open as they beautifully cascaded down her back, framing her face to perfection. Whereas opting for a makeup-less look, she showcased her natural beauty, and we're obsessed with her natural look, too.

As we conclude this fashion face-off, it's evident that both Gigi Hadid and Samantha Ruth Prabhu brought their unique flair to Jacquemus' exquisite creation. Gigi's harmonious blend of sophistication and allure, complemented by her choice of accessories and makeup, stood out. On the other hand, Samantha's contrasting monochromatic appeal, coupled with her minimalistic adornments and natural beauty, added a touch of grace.

Honestly, it's quite obvious that ultimately, in this sartorial duel, the winner lies in the eyes of the beholder, as both divas showcased their unparalleled style with finesse. We're obsessed with both of their outfits. But who do you think win this one? Please go ahead and let us know.

