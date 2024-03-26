Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Relationship Timeline: Exploring Former Couple's Love Story

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, hailed as the epitome of glamour, shared an on-again, off-again romance from 2015 to 2021. Despite its brevity, their bond was a whirlwind of passion and excitement. For six years, they graced the pages of Vogue in iconic photoshoots, Gigi proudly displaying Malik's merch, and joyfully welcomed their daughter, Khai, in September 2020. However, their journey together concluded in 2021, leaving behind a legacy of romance and memories.

Here's the complete timeline of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship

November 2015 — Zayn and Gigi were spotted together for the first time

The runaway queen and everyone’s favorite former 1D member were first linked together in November 2015. Us Weekly, citing a source, reported that the pair of them were seen together, with the source telling the outlet, “It's a very new thing. They're just seeing where it goes.”

Another source added, “I wouldn't call them boyfriend and girlfriend. But seeing each other? Definitely. He’s chuffed.”

The rumors of a swirling romance between Hadid and Malik came four months after the former had called it quits with Joe Jonas. Malik too had freshly broken his engagement with Perrie Edwards of Little Mix.

December 20, 2015 — Instagram official!

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Sly Gigi Hadid shared a black and white Polaroid snap of the two cuddled up together.

January 2, 2016 — Her pet cat approved of him!

Once again, Gigi Hadid turned to Instagram to share insights into her relationship with Zayn, this time posting a picture of her kitten, Cleo, alongside a shirtless Malik.

January 12, 2016 — She wore his initial on a chain ‘round her neck

Just a week after the kitten picture, Gigi Hadid posted another snap on IG, wearing the initial Z on a gold chain around her neck.

January 29, 2016 — Gigi Hadid appears in Zayn Malik’s Pillowtalk MV

Gigi Hadid co-starred with Zayn Malik in his hot and heavy music video for Pillowtalk.

The video premiered on YouTube on Jan 29, 2016, and left everyone’s jaw hanging open.

February 2, 2016 — A true blue confirmation

Appearing on The Zach Sang show, Zayn Malik was asked if it was cool to have his girlfriend feature in his music video, to which the singer replied yes, it's pretty cool.

However, he did not confess before telling Zach, “I like what you've done there (with the question).”

Come Valentine's Day, Gigi again shared a snap of Zayn with her kitten.

April 2016 — Zyan Malik and Gigi Hadid team up for a Vogue Photoshoot

In their collab for Vogue, Gigi and Zayn gave the viewers ample amount of sneak peek into their relationship.

While on location in Naples, Italy, the couple packed on PDA in abundance.

May 2, 2016 — A Met Gala date night

For the Manus × Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology Met Gala, the couple walked the red carpet together for the first time.

While Malik looked dapper as ever in a Versace suit, Hadid wore an ensemble by Tommy Hilfiger.

July 8, 2016 — Gigi Hadid addresses break-up rumors with Zayn Malik

Hadid cleared the false rumors of her breakup with Zayn during an interview with Elle.

When asked whether she prefers a night in or a night out, the supermodel comfortably answered: “Night in. Cook. Paint. Play with my dog. Hang out with my boyfriend. Watch movies. Just chill.”

January 12, 2017 — Gigi Hadid celebrates Zayn’s birthday on Instagram

On Malik’s 24th birthday in 2017, Gigi posted a photo of him with the caption, “Happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours..wishing you the best year ever!!!”

April 23, 2017 — Birthday kisses

In a birthday photo shared by Gigi on her IG, she was seen holding a huge pink cake with Zayn by her side, kissing her face.

July 2017 — Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on Vogue cover

Gigi shared the Vogue cover on her Instagram with a caption that read: “It will forever be a great honor to cover @voguemagazine..but I felt extra grateful and proud to stand beside my 💛 @zayn!!”

March 2018 — Gigi and Zayn call it quits

In separate statements, the duo announced that they had split.

Malik wrote on Instagram, “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a high amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time…we love you all.”

Hadid shared, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.”

She added, “I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared. I wish nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.”

However, in her breakup announcement, Gigi left room for reconciliation, writing, “As for the future, whatever's meant to be will be.”

April 29, 2018 — Kiss and Make up

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted kissing in New York City.

January 2019 — Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split again

Months after rekindling their romance the couple called it quits again, according to multiple reports.

March 2, 2019 — Back together, again?

Out of context and ever so randomly, Zayn Malik tweeted “@GigiHadid love you.”

He provided no backstory or explanations.

April 29, 2020 — Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announce pregnancy

Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid confirmed the good news to Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard.

“Of course, we are so excited,” she said. “I'm excited to become a oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But that is the beauty of life: one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

By the end of the month, Gigi confirmed her pregnancy herself on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support,” the mommy-to-be said.

September 2020 — Baby Khai arrives

Zayn and Gigi announced on social media on Sept. 22, 2020, that their baby daughter, Khai, has arrived.

October 2021 — Final call

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid parted ways amid several media reports accusing Zayn of striking Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid.

The singer, though, has always denied any wrongdoing.

