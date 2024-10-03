The Boys Star Aya Cash Teases 'Insanely Good' Vought Rising Prequel Set In 1950s

The Boys fans must not be disappointed despite knowing the fifth season is going to be the last because the franchise isn’t finished yet. Aya Cash, who plays Stormfront has left some exciting breadcrumbs about the upcoming prequel Vought Rising.

Speaking with ComicBook, Cash suggested that although she has no idea when the cameras will start rolling, the scripts that she has seen so far are “insanely good.” Her enthusiasm has heightened hopes for Vought Rising, hinting that there will be some added twist to the growing franchise of The Boys.

Cash revealed to the outlet, "I've read two scripts and they're absolutely insanely good. But that's about all I can tell you." This year’s San Diego Comic-Con first revealed that a series titled Vought Rising, which is a prequel set in the 1950s, is in the making focusing on Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Cash).

A few months ago, Cash expressed her excitement at the prequel announcement by taking to Instagram to share the news. She captioned, "I can’t believe this is happening. Absolute dream come true with this incredible team. Can’t wait for you to see how this horrible creature came to be Stormfront."

Apart from Vought Rising, Prime Video is also extending the franchise with The Boys: Mexico and Gen V season 2. The creator of the series Eric Kripke has been excited about these fresh narratives.

He stated that while the main story of The Boys has ended, there is still a lot of space for many more stories exploring new angles.

Kripke has asserted that the narrative of The Boys concluded in the fifth season so as not not become tedious for the viewers, and overstay its welcome. He told Entertainment Weekly that since there are usually five acts in such TV writing it provides a useful way of bringing closure to a series. Kripke maintained that this approach also offers a reasonable amount of satisfaction to the viewers.

Meanwhile, Aya Cash next appears in HBO's comedy series The Franchise. It is about the madness of making superhero movies. It tells the story of a washed-up team of franchise filmmakers who are thrust into a cut-throat market. The Franchise, featuring the likes of Cash, Himesh Patel, Billy Magnussen, and Lolly Adefope, will be released on HBO on October 6th.

