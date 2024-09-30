What Role Did John Ashton Play On Beverly Hills Cop? Find Out As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 76

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

John Ashton was a legendary actor who introduced us all to many great characters in the movie. The actor recently passed away, on September 26, 2024. While his other roles are some of the most loved portrayals, Ashton’s time in the Beverly Hills Cop movie franchise still goes beyond words.

The late actor played the character of Detective Sergeant John Taggart in Beverly Hills Cop. He first stepped on to play the role back in 1984, starring alongside Eddie Murphy. John Taggart happens to be a hard-nosed police officer, as seen in the movies.

John Ashton then also appeared in the follow-ups of the same film, reprising his role in the 1987 Beverly Hills Cop II as well as the recently released 2024 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Besides the Dr. Dolittle actor-led franchise, Ashton was even a part of Midnight Run, where he was seen acting alongside the great Robert De Niro.

Coming to his time on the television series, Ashton had a big time from the 1970s to the 2000s. He was seen making an appearance in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kojak, Columbo, Police Story, M*A*S*H, The Tracey Ullman Show, as well as Starsky & Hutch.

Advertisement

The actor set foot on his acting career in theater while touring with companies in the U.S. and U.K. He then went to Los Angeles and started appearing in television series.

John Aston’s other movie credits include Gone Baby Gone, Little Big League, Some Kind of Wonderful, and She’s Having a Baby.

In recent years, the actor from Meet the Deedles turned to host the Ashton and Davis Show on the famous sports radio channel, 870 ESPN Radio in Colorado.

Born in 1948 in Springfield, Massachusetts, John Ashton was also into golf. As per the obituary, the actor was "always trying new techniques to improve his game and made sure he acquired the latest and most up-to-date equipment."

Per PEOPLE, the obituary also read that Ashton had dedicated his skills to being an actor and an entertainer in theater, film, as well as in the world of television.

Advertisement

As the statement read that the late actor had always been devoted to his career, "His presence will be greatly missed," the obituary continued.

The obituary was shared with the outlet by Ashton’s manager. As per the details, the actor had passed away in Ft. Collins, Colorado, following a cancer diagnosis.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Eddie Murphy Improvised His Most Hilarious Lines for Beverly Hills Cop? Here's What Director Revealed