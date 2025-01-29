What to Watch on Hulu: 6 Period Dramas You Cannot Miss Out On

The period drama genre can never be outdated. It often sparks curiosity among viewers, enticing them to learn about historical events and transporting them back in time.

There are many movies that fall under this category, and it may be hard for you to choose the one (or ones) you want to watch. Don’t worry! The list below provides information about the 6 best period dramas on Hulu that you simply cannot miss.

1. Spencer (2021)

When this movie was released, it was widely celebrated. Despite that, it still deserves recognition, primarily because of Kristen Stewart's outstanding performance as Princess Diana. The storyline revolves around the royal family’s Christmas holiday in 1991, during a time when her relationship with Prince Charles was hanging by a thread. However, much of the storyline is reportedly fictionalized.

2. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

This movie tells the story of a forbidden love between two women born in the 18th century. Since the times were very different from today, their union was not accepted. This story is a must-watch, as the audience will be captivated by the unfolding events and the stellar acting performances.

3. Sophie’s Choice (1982)

Meryl Streep's iconic movie will forever remain a classic. Even if you've already watched it, it never gets boring to revisit because of its gripping storyline, adapted from the novel of the same name. The movie revolves around a Polish immigrant who reflects on her past, including a heart-wrenching decision she was forced to make involving her children—a decision that continues to haunt her years later.

4. Ammonite (2020)

This 2020 release stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. The movie's premise revolves around Mary Anning and Charlotte Murchison. Anning's life takes a turn when she is hired by a wealthy visitor to care for his ailing wife.

5. Chevalier (2023)

This film features one of the most interesting and creatively written storylines. Set in the 18th century, it explores the life of Joseph Bologne, a biracial individual who rises to become one of the most celebrated composers of his time. The unfolding events in the movie are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

6. United States Vs Billie Holiday (2021)

This project focuses on the life of the legendary Black songstress Billie Holiday, who courageously speaks out about the treatment of Black people in America. Her activism and the powerful message of her song Strange Fruit put her in the crosshairs of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, leading to a gripping and emotional storyline.

