'It's interesting...': What Was John Mulaney's Son's First Reaction to His New Born Baby Sister? Comedian Reveals

John Mulaney's 2024 is a dad, again! And from the looks of it, he couldn't be any happier. The comedian has been having a dream-like 2024, from his standup-up special to being named GQ's comedian of the year, he has been getting one win after another, but perhaps no other event this year can match the birth of his second child with Olivia Munn back in September.

Talking to People Magazine at the GQ event, he revealed his son's initial reaction to his little sister, saying, "He likes it. It's interesting, with our daughter, she's two months old so she doesn't do much." The almost 2-year-old had a difficult time grasping who the new baby was, adding, "And I think the first couple of weeks he thought she might be a toy because she'd squeak and he'd be like, 'How do I make it do that again?'" But fortunately, now the toddler understands that it's a "little girl."

His son, Malcolm Hiệp's birthday has given birth to a new tradition since it clashes with one the biggest holidays in the US. Puss in the Boots star explained, "Well, our son's birthday is right around Thanksgiving, so we always do kind of a combined with the family in town." They adorably call it "'Malcolm birthday Thanksgiving," which they are set to celebrate this year on November 24th as well.

2024 will also be marked as the year Mulaney and Munn got married, announcing they've tied the knot back in July. As expected of the couple, they had a small private wedding with only their son and a witness in attendance to savor the sweet moment.