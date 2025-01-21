What To Watch On Peacock: 6 Best Dramas To Start This January 2025

Peacock's January 2025 lineup maintains its top-notch quality with a slate of fresh new series and returning favorites. Under the NBCUniversal brand, the service has evolved to become the source for all critically acclaimed comedies and drama hits.

Apart from its originals, Peacock makes it easy to access NBC's new content. For instance, this January, there is SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, a four-part special that celebrates the 50th anniversary of SNL.

6 best dramas to start this January 2025 on Peacock

From shows starring Colin Firth to Eddie Redmayne, Tina Fey, and more, here's a list of 6 shows to watch on Peacock this January 2025.

1. The Day of the Jackal (2024)

Eddie Redmayne as the lead, alongside Lashana Lynch; this show is a classic espionage thriller written and created by Ronan Bennett and produced by Christopher Hall.

The series, based on Frederick Forsyth's novel, first premiered in November 2024. It features a classic cat-and-mouse chase between a killer and a determined detective.

2. Poker Face (2023)

The hit mystery series starring Rian Johnson is back. Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a human lie detector who solves murders in this thriller. The series also stars Benjamin Bratt and Simon Helberg.

The official description reads, "Charlie has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and, with every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but investigate and solve."

Advertisement

3. Laid (2024)

In this dark comedy series, Ruby Yao discovers a strange curse: all the men she's ever slept with begin dying in the order she slept with them. Now, she must unravel how to stop the inevitable.

It stars Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, and Tommy Martinez. The series first arrived on Peacock on December 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: 6 Best Shows to Watch on Hulu in January 2025

4. Mrs. Davis (2023)

Mrs. Davis is an original show that delves into religion, mythology, and artificial intelligence. The series made its debut on Peacock on April 20.

It includes stars like Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, and Elizabeth Marvel. Each episode runs for 48–60 minutes.

5. Community (2009-2015)

Anyone would love to binge-watch the classic sitcom to find an escape from any mood. The sitcom Community tells the intriguing story of a group of students at Greendale.

The official description reads, "Community, a comedy sitcom about a lawyer forced into community college after faking his degree, where he encounters a group of misfits." It has six seasons and 110 episodes.

Advertisement

6. Found (2023)

In this fictional police procedural drama, a police detective helps her former abductor to solve mysteries about missing persons from her basement.

It stars Shanola Hampton, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, and more.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More