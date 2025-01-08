If you don't know what to binge right now, Hulu presents a wide range from critically acclaimed classics to fresh new releases. From new sitcoms like Shifting Gears starring Kat Dennings and Tim Allen to the award-winning Shōgun, your options are boundless.

Whether you're looking for quick laughs or gripping dramas, here's a curated must-watch list of some of the best series out there that might pique your interest.

6 Best Shows to Watch on Hulu in January 2025

1. High Fidelity

Based on the novel by Nick Hornby, this Hulu Original rewrote the protagonist as Robyn, played by Zoë Kravitz. Using a new perspective without losing its original basis, the series unfolds with ideas of love, music, and personal development.

2. Shōgun

A 10-episode adaptation of James Clavell's novel dives into the turbulent 1600s Japan with the battles of the mighty Lord Toranaga to claim dominance amidst civil unrest in which the arrival of an Englishman brings unexpected twists to the power struggle.

3. Only Murders in the Building

True crime meets comedy with Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) delving into an apartment complex that holds a mysterious murder. So far, with three seasons and counting, it will keep mystery junkies on their toes.

4. Tiny Beautiful Things

If you miss Katharine Hahn after Agatha All Along, watch her slay in the role of Clare in Tiny Beautiful Things. She plays a struggling advice columnist, and, therefore, emotionally yet humorously turbulent. Using the book as inspiration from Cheryl Strayed, the show deftly integrates drama with a good deal of humor.

Advertisement

5. The Great

A satirical historical comedy-drama, it focuses on Catherine the Great and how she ascends the throne. Elle Fanning plays Catherine while Nicholas Hoult stars as Peter III of Russia or Yemelyan Pugachev.

6. Pam & Tommy

Dive into the scandalous leak of Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee's (Sebastian Stan) sex tape with this provocative biopic that captures the early days of the internet.

These were a few of the best shows to binge on Hulu this January as you decompress after the eventful holiday season.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More