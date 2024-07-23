What Was 16 And Pregnant Star Sean Garinger's Cause Of Death? Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Four and a half months after his tragic passing, we now have the reason for the death of 16 and Pregnant star Sean Garinger. Garinger died at the age of 20 in March this year, but the exact cause of his death was not announced at the time. In an obituary, Sean Tai Garinger, born June 11, 2003, and known by the nickname Squishy, was described by his family as kind, generous, and someone who had a passion for living life to the fullest.

What is the cause of death?

The cause of 16 and Pregnant alum Sean Garinger’s death has been revealed five months after he died in March. According to documents from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office obtained by TMZ, Garinger’s official cause of death was “blunt force injury to the head.” The report further specified that Garinger’s skull was “fractured in multiple places.” Garinger is survived by his mother, six sisters, and two daughters, Dareli and Esmi.

What did Sean Garinger’s mother say?

Garinger’s mom, Mary Hobbs, shared heartbreaking details of the accident in an interview with The U.S. Sun. During the conversation, she detailed the tragic ATV accident that resulted in her son’s death.

“I was with him when it happened,” Hobbs shared. “He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me so I could back into park. He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV, and the ground gave way from all the mud,” Hobbs added, revealing that the ATV flipped and “crushed” Garinger’s skull. Garinger earlier appeared on season 6 of 16 and Pregnant, which aired in March 2021.

