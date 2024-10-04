What Was John Amos' Cause Of Death? Report Explored Amid Good Times Star's Passing At 84

John Amos’ cause of death was revealed a day after his death at 84, as reported by TMZ. According to a death certificate obtained by People on Wednesday, October 2, the late actor died of congestive heart failure on August 21 at 5:18 p.m. at a hospital located in Inglewood, California. Citing the end-of-life certificate, the publication further noted that there were no other significant medical conditions that contributed to his demise, and no autopsy was performed.

The certificate also revealed that the Good Times star’s remains were cremated on August 30, with his son listed as the informant who reported his departure to Los Angeles County.

K.C. is also presumably in possession of his father’s ashes, as the late actor’s “place of disposition” is registered as his address.

On October 1, K.C. confirmed the Emmy-nominated actor’s death in a statement to People.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the news of my father’s passing,” he wrote, adding, “He had the kindest heart and a heart of gold.”

Describing his father as his best friend and hero, K.C. shared that Amos loved working as an actor throughout his life and had most recently worked in Suits LA and their documentary chronicling his life journey. He thanked everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time.

Shortly after the confirmation, Amos’ daughter Shannon reported that she found out about the devastating news from the media, leaving her with countless questions about why she was unaware of her father's death for 45 days. “This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free,” she expressed in part.

For the unversed, Shannon claimed her father was a victim of elder abuse inflicted upon by her brother in June 2023. Although the actor denied these allegations against his son, Shannon filed a complaint with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and set up a GoFundMe page to cover care expenses for her father. She later took it down at his request.

In March 2024, Amos called the claims of elder abuse “false and unmerited” in a statement to People while referring to K.C. as “a caring, thoughtful human being” who respected him. That same month, Shannon told the publication that her complaints against her brother were not about money or rivalry but to ensure the safety of her father, who, according to her, was vulnerable.

The LAPD also launched an investigation at the time, looking into Shannon’s claims that her brother wasn’t providing necessary care for their father amid his health issues. The case was later closed due to a lack of evidence.

Amos thanked the authorities for their attention to the matter and also vowed to shed light on the real truth in the aforementioned documentary he was producing with his son.

