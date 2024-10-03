TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death

John Amos's daughter Shannon revealed on October 1 that she found out about her father's passing more than a month after he died.

The actor, best known for his parts in Coming to America, Good Times, and Roots, passed away on August 21 in Los Angeles from natural causes at the age of 84, according to a statement from his son Kelly Christopher "K.C." Amos.

Shannon wrote in an Instagram post, "We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you."

She further wrote, "This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing.

Although there were ups and downs in Shannon's relationship with her father, John stated of his daughter—whom he had previously accused of elder abuse—in one of his last interviews with PEOPLE in December 2023: "That is my daughter, my first child. I love her."

He went on, "K.C. loves his sister. I guess the best way to sum up our relationship in the tabloids would be "tumultuous," but the love endures and things work themselves out."

In that November story, Shannon Amos, a former entertainment executive now a medical healer, told THR that she had provided copious amounts of documentation to Colorado and New Jersey law enforcement agencies.

So they could look into her allegations of elder abuse involving K.C. Over time, her brother took control of their father's affairs and distanced himself from those in his inner circle.

K.C., who has been working on a documentary called America's Dad about his father, revealed to THR that his sister had launched a grandiose campaign of character assassination to portray him as, in his words, unfit.

K.C., Amos' son, stated in his father's death announcement that his legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor and that "the actor lived a good life.

