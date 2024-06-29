What Was Martin Mull's Net Worth? Exploring Comedy Legend's Wealth And Fortune Amid His Death At 80

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Martin Mull, the American comedy star who was an actor, scriptwriter, producer, musician, and painter, had a net worth of multi-million USD. According to his daughter Maggie Mull’s Instagram post, he passed away at the age of 80, after a long and valiant battle against an illness.

Comedian Martin Mull's net worth

Martin Mull's net worth is 8 million USD, as per Forbes. He became famous for the role of Garth Gimble/Barth Gimble in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and Barth Gimble in the spinoffs Fernwood 2 Night (1977) and America 2-Night (1978).

Additionally, Mull played Leon Carp on Roseanne, Willard Kraft on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Ed Munn on The Ellen Show in the early 2000s. He also appeared on Arrested Development as the funny private detective, Gene Parmesan. The late actor has also guest starred in Wonder Woman in the 1970s and Golden Girls in the 1990s.

In 2006, the estimated selling price of a piece of Martin Mull's artwork was up to 67,500 USD.

He was involved in more than 140 acting projects, such as Mr. Mom (1983), Clue (1985), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Jingle All the Way (1996), Killers (2010), and A Futile and Stupid Gesture (2018). On television, his roles included Domestic Life (1984), Two and a Half Men, ‘Til Death (2010), Dads, Veep (2016), The Ranch; and I’m Sorry.

Looking back on Martin Mull's career

As an entertainer at the start of his career, Martin Mull wrote songs like A Girl Named Johnny Cash, performed by Jane Morgan, that made #61 on the Billboard Country chart in 1970.

Announcing his demise on social media, his daughter captioned on Instagram: “He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny.”

She added, “My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”

Domestic Life was Mull’s brainchild while he wrote TV movies such as The History of White People in America (1985) and the sequel to it (1986), Rented Lips (1987), and Portrait of a White Marriage (1988).

Additionally, he produced Rented Lips (1987), Portrait of a White Marriage (1988), and Clue: Movies, Murder & Mystery (1986). His albums include Martin Mull (1972) and Mulling It Over – A Musical Ouvre-View of Martin Mull (1998) (with its single Dueling Tubas charting at #92 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1973).

In 2016, Martin Mull received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Veep while also winning the Gold Derby Award for Comedy Guest Actor and the Online Film & Television Association Awards for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

