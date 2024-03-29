What Was the Most Surprising Part About Motherhood for Rebel Wilson? Actress Talks About 'Constant Responsibility'

Rebel Wilson is living the best mom life!

She recently spoke about her daughter Royce, the responsibilities of motherhood, and the love the latter brought to her life. The singer-actress loves being a mommy and shared that the constant planning around the baby’s schedule is the most surprising part of it all. But she would not have it any other way!

Rebel Wilson’s Favorite Part About Motherhood

In an exclusive interview with People’s Magazine, the Pitch Perfect alum shared the joys and responsibilities of motherhood. She welcomed daughter Royce with her fiance Ramona Agruma via surrogate in 2022.

Wilson, 44, revealed the surprising part of motherhood was the constant responsibility. "The surprising thing is that you never just walk out of the house and not have plans," she said.

"You can't just go, 'I feel like going to the movie cinema,' and just walk out of the house. No, no, no. You have to plan what's happening with the baby.”

“Is the baby coming with you? Have the baby's meals been prepped? You've got to communicate about the baby's schedule, when her nap time is, all the things. "It's just that constant responsibility. You literally have to plan everything,” she added.

Wilson reveals her daughter’s first words

The Isn’t It Romantic actress gets overwhelmed watching her daughter’s adorable little face. "Obviously, I knew I'd love her so much because I wanted her so much to come into my world.”

“But the love when I see her little face and I go, it's like so much, you want to eat her. She's so cute and adorable," Wilson gushed.

She spilled the tea about Baby Royce’s favorite word, which she says all the time—it is Mama! "When says, 'Mama?' Lately, that's her new favorite word, and that was her first word ever. It just melts you, and you're like, 'Aw,'" she said.

The actress announced her new memoir Rebel Rising, which will be released on April 2.