What Were The Charges Against Chris Young? Country Star Cleared Off Charges After Arrest At Nashville Bar

“I've got some famous friends you've probably never heard of, but back in Rutherford County our crowd is second to none.” It looks like this one famous quote from the Friends singer suits him. Chris Young has left behind the Nashville Bar incident and his attorneys have already confirmed it. The charges on the 38-year-old singer have been dropped. Those charges included disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest after an alleged argument at Dawghouse Saloon earlier this week.

What Were The Charges Against Chris Young?

Following charges of disorderly conduct, officer assault and arrest resistance, the Aw Naw singer was taken into custody and later released on bonds of $250 for disorderly conduct, $1250 for assault charge and $1000 for resisting arrest charge. The incident took place in Dawghouse after the Drowning singer and his friends reportedly followed the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission Agents from Tin Roof Bar, according to media outlets.

What did Chris Young do?

As the Neon singer chilled with his friends, he also got into conversations with TABC agents checking the ABC cards of the Tin Roof bar, as per video footage. After the DawgHouse checks were done, Young reportedly struck one person on the shoulder. These details have been recovered from the official affidavit. The Losing Sleep singer was seen yelling and screaming as per the affidavit after he refused to follow directions and the agent pushed him away.

The video of Young from the incident went viral, while the Alone Tonight singer manhandled the agent, and then as media outlets have reported, “The singer is then seen standing up, putting his hands up, and backing away. He's later shown calmly questioning the situation as he's arrested.”

Later Bill Ramsey, attorney in the Underdogs singer’s case addressed the media stating, "What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong, and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place. In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional, and professional harm done towards my client."

Ramsey and Chris Young are now happy to be cleared from these charges of any wrongdoing.

