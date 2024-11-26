‘What’s Her IQ?’: Netizens Have Shocking Reactions To Kim Kardashian’s 7th Year Of Law; See Here

Kim Kardashian has officially started with the seventh year of law school. The SKIMS owner took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans. The media personality dropped a picture of herself in the glasses, taking the audience through the journey of her course at the institute.

However, fans found it suspicious for the TV personality to take seven years to complete her degree, as ideally the law school ends in only three years. The netizen dropped their reactions in the comment box.

Kardhashian began her law school journey in 2018 and also took a four-year apprenticeship with one of the law firms in San Francisco. The TV star handled some of the big cases, despite being a trainee at the firm. She took over the files of Alice Marie Johnson, who has been imprisoned over a non-violent offense.

Many of Kardashian’s fans took to their X accounts to share their reactions. One of the users shared, "Forgive me if I'm wrong, but doesn't law school take only 3 years?"

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "To everyone saying “she’s doing it on her spare time,” if you were as rich as her, you wouldn’t have mad spare time? Lmao people are acting like she clocks in every morning and every night at a job where she doesn’t know she might be asked to do OT and struggle to find a sitter.”

A follower went on to ask, "7th year? What's her IQ? 60?"

Meanwhile, the media reports shed light on Alice Marie Johnson’s case handled by Kardashian. The latter helped Marie Johnson reduce her life imprisonment sentence to that of 21 years.

Following the release of the convicted, the TV star shared that she gave the news to Johnson herself over the phone. She added, “We cried, maybe, on the phone for, like, three minutes straight. Everyone was just crying.”

Apart from studying law, Kim Kardashian is a mother of four and also manages his company, SKIMS.

